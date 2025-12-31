Former GM Makes Yankees, Cody Bellinger Prediction

Jim Duquette knows a thing or two because he's seen a thing or two. So it's worth considering what the former New York Mets general manager has to say about the New York Yankees trying to re-sign outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Duquette told MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM that Bellinger will return to the Bronx for 2026 and beyond.

"I think he’s getting six years. I still think the Yankees, even though there’s other teams that jumped in, I still cannot imagine that the Yankees will not be the final suitor on him," Duquette said.

"He was such a good fit, obviously, mostly hitting behind (Aaron) Judge. It doesn’t hurt that Judge had another MVP season. Whether Bellinger gets a lot of credit, some credit, no credit, however you want to term it. I mean, he had an over 5 WAR, according to baseball reference, 5 WAR season. That’s a hell of a year right there," Duquette added.

By The Numbers

Bellinger had a 5.1 WAR in 2025, which was his highest total since 2019 when he won National League MVP while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was one year ago the Yankee acquired Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. The 30-year-old was an instant hit, clubbing 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs, which were his best totals since that MVP campaign.

Apr 28, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

At this point, most predictions have the two-time All-Star signing a six-year deal worth around $30 million per season. There has been some rumblings that agent Scott Boras is making a push for Bellinger to get a seven-year deal, but so far, no one is biting.

Other Options

Bellinger is one of the top bats still on the open market. Should the Yankees whiff on him (or pass on him), they could make a play for Kyle Tucker, who's the best all-around player available in free agency. But he likely will get a deal in the neighborhood of 10 years and $400 million.

A cheaper option could be Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays, who is said to be drawing interest from the Yankees.

Potential Problem

One potential problem to the Yankees' pursuit of an outfielder is the Mets. They traded outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers and lost first baseman Pete Alonso to the Baltimore Orioles.

So the Mets, like the Yankees, are in the market for a slugging outfielder. And we've already seen Juan Soto, Clay Holmes, Devin Williams and Luke Weaver make the jump from the Bronx to Queens in the last 12 months.

Should the Yankees pass on signing an outfielder, they likely will run it back with Judge, Trent Grisham and Jasson Dominguez, with top slugging prospect Spencer Jones also in the mix.

