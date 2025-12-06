Insider's Trade Idea Sends Brewers Pitcher to Yankees

The New York Yankees are interested in landing another starter this offseason, and with the winter meetings just one day away, they might consider a surprising trade for Milwaukee Brewers right handed pitcher Freddy Peralta.

In a recent trade proposal from MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Yankees send starter Will Warren and shortstop Jose Caballero to the Brewers in exchange for the new arm.

"Peralta helps the Yankees weather the beginning of the season while some of their returning starters recover from surgeries, and then gives them a dangerous arm down the stretch to pair with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón and others," Bowden wrote.

"The Brewers get a young, controllable starter and a shortstop who can give them better offensive production than they received from Joey Ortiz in 2025."

Yankees Chasing a Starter

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Division Series game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday October 4, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Yankees are expected to pursue star Japanese free agent starter Tatsuya Imai to solve the same early-season rotation shortage, but short of Imai, the trade could make sense. It does pose some questions for the Yankees infield, however.

With Anthony Volpe expected to miss the spring while he recovers from shoulder surgery, Caballero is expected to be their Opening Day starter. More accurately, he is expected to duke it out with infield utility man Oswaldo Cabrera for the starter role, as Cabrera is coming off a season-ending injury that truncated his 2025.

Caballero was a useful bat for the Yanks after they acquired him at the trade deadline, leaving some fans and commentators confused about why the Yankees continued to play Volpe (who was struggling mightily both defensively and offensively).

Caballero's five OAA in 2025 put him in the 90th percentile among defenders. He slashed .236/ .339/ .347 with a .686 OPS this year, with five home runs and 36 RBIs with an impressive 49 stolen bases.

Peralta in 2025

Oct 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Peralta finished the regular season with a 2.70 ERA over 33 starts with a 17-6 record. It was his best showing in an eight-year professional career that he has played exclusively with the Brewers. The Brewers will likely be loath to part with him, and the Yankees' offering may be insufficient under the circumstances.

Warren, 26, finished the season with a 4.44 ERA in 33 starts. It was just his second season in the MLB after a five-start season in 2024 ending with a 10.32 ERA. A product of the Yankees farm system, Warren has serious potential, and could be a strong choice for the Brewers' future

Peralta would be a great fit for the Yankees' needs, and if they fall short with Imai this offseason, they'll only need to find a strong shortstop option to make this trade work.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!