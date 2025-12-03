Yankees Competing for One of MLB's Most Popular Players

Cody Bellinger is among the most coveted free agent outfielders on the market this offseason, and competition is heating up for the New York Yankees to land him.

With just four days before the winter meetings begin, MLB's Jon Morosi gave an update on the market for Bellinger on MLB Network, naming a few other big-market teams competing for him.

"Cody Bellinger [is] a very popular name right now across Major League Baseball," Morosi said.

"I heard that no fewer than three large-market teams are actively courting Cody Bellinger, yes the two New York teams and potentially also the [Philadelphia] Phillies and the [Los Angeles] Dodgers, so maybe actually four big market teams showing interest in Bellinger."

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) and outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) shake hands following game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"We can understand why. You compare him to Kyle Tucker, there is one year difference in age, but actually in most major offensive categories in 2025, Bellinger had the better year."

Morosi also noted that the Phillies may want Bellinger as a backup plan in the event that they lose coveted free agent outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who is predicted to return, but of course nothing is yet set in stone.

How Likely is a Yankees Return?

Bellinger may be partial to returning to the Yankees given the year he's just had, the fact that he tends to play for big-market teams and the fact that his dad played in New York (winning the World Series with the team in 2000, for their three-peat).

Bellinger holds the edge over Tucker in defense statistics, and while Tucker boasts better control at the plate, Bellinger edges him out as the better-balanced bat with a slightly lower strikeout rate and more consistent contact in 2025, beating him out in home runs, RBIs and hits. For the Yankees, Bellinger simply makes more sense, and he is the final piece of the puzzle to complete their 2025 outfield.

Sep 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Cody Bellinger (35) makes a catch on a fly ball during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

If the Yankees can't manage to lander Bellinger or Tucker this offseason, they will obviously have Aaron Judge out in right, Trent Grisham at center (having accepted his $22 million qualifying offer) and a mystery in left field. If they don't find another outfield option this offseason, that third position will likely be played by Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones, neither of whom are quite ideal (at least, not yet).

A recent anonymous poll of 16 MLB executives frightened fans and commentators on the likelihood of a Bellinger reunion, but the fear was mostly the result of the question's phrasing. The executives voted Schwarber the most likely of four free agents to return to his 2025 team, with seven votes, and none of those votes went to Bellinger.

The Yankees want Bellinger back, and while there may be a gap in their negotiations for the moment, there is plenty of reason for optimism.

