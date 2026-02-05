Insiders Question Yankees Decision to Run it Back

No matter what the New York Yankees were going to do this offseason, their main priority remained bringing back Cody Bellinger.

Upon doing so, they were robbed of valuable time to go after other big names on the market. No one expected them to bring back Bellinger and sign a guy like Kyle Tucker, but Bo Bichette and even Eugenio Suarez were notable names floating around for quite some time.

Instead, Ryan Weathers remains their big trade of the offseason. While it's great to see them add to their pitching depth, that wasn't the big move Yankees fans expected.

Regardless, here they are. Just over a month away from Opening Day, the Yankees have brought back a team that looks extremely similar to what they had the year prior. Looking at their roster, everyone's questions whether or not they made the correct decision to run it back.

ESPN's Buster Olney and Jeff Passan Chime In

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Olney and Passan compare this Yankees team to the Philadelphia Phillies in the sense both are quality teams who didn't stick their necks out to make a ton of big moves in the offseason.

"With both teams, so much depends on players returning from major injuries -- in particular, the Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil," Olney said. He added, "It's easy to forget that the Yankees tied the Blue Jays for the most wins in the AL last year."

Passan chimed in, "When a team doesn't reach the World Series, let alone win it, change is standard operating procedure. And yet Buster's point about both teams being quite good is salient. Different is different. It isn't always better. And what the Yankees and Phillies have right now remains quite good. Is it enough? Nobody knows."

"But on top of Cole and Gil, the Yankees get a full season of Cam Schlittler, with Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange on the doorstep," Passan continued. "Ultimately, maybe these Yankees and Phillies are just like the Mets that were broken up: good, not good enough. But dismissing them at this point is presumptuous. Outside of the Dodgers, they've got as strong a chance of winning as anyone."

Yankees Have No Choice But To Embrace Their Roster

Mar 6, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA;New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pauses before taking the mound against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees know what they're getting out of Aaron Judge, and from there they have a general consensus as to what the rest of their hitters are capable of. Bellinger living up to his contract will be interesting, especially as he gets into the later years of that deal. Thankfully for the Yankees, it's clear they're focusing on one year at a time.

Olney hit the nail on the head as Cole and Gil could change everything for the Yankees. If they are both truly back to 100% with no limitations, one can only imagine what this team could be capable of late in the year.

Fans have every right to be upset about their team letting top hitters and pitchers sign to other teams left and right, but at the end of the day the Yankees had a clear plan in mind. Sometimes less is more, and that is what they believe will be their key to success in the 2026 season.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!