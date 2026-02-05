Where Do Yankees Go After Free Agent Signs Elsewhere?

Reports have indicated that the New York Yankees are on a search to find a right-handed bat. Names they have been linked to include one of their former players from last season, Paul Goldschmidt, who crushed right-handed pitching, and one American League East rival, Ty France. Another name that had popped up in their search was former player Miguel Andujar, who had a breakout season in 2018.

Andujar had been linked to the Yankees by the New York Post's Joel Sherman earlier this week. Sherman's main case for Andujar was that he crushed southpaws. He hit .374 against them last year with a .967 OPS.

Any dreams of adding the former top prospect might be short-lived. At least for now, unless they trade for him later, but Andujar just signed with the San Diego Padres. According to Jeff Passan, it's a one-year, $4 million deal.

Andujar was one of the former Yankees who crushed lefties at a prolific rate that went elsewhere this winter and could have been a viable candidate in their search for a righty. The other was Rob Refsnyder, who signed earlier in the off-season while the Yankees waited for Bellinger.

Sep 27, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA;New York Yankees designated hitter Miguel Andujar (41) hits a 3-run home run during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Is Goldschmidt Still the Best Option?

Now that the search continues, the best choice after all could be Goldschmidt. Andujar would have provided a level of versatility that Goldschmidt just cannot because he only plays first base, but nobody would ever mistake him for a Gold Glove third baseman or left fielder.

They may not even consider Andujar a neutral defender by the advanced metrics at this point, either. While in New York, despite a solid 2018, Andujar was benched for Neil Walker in an elimination game in the ALDS because he was such a poor defender. Last season wasn't any better as he had a -4 OAA at third and a -3 OAA in left field.

Statistically, Goldschmidt was not a great defender by the advanced metrics either. He had a -3 OAA at first, but anybody watching saw that he was good enough to pick a ball out of the dirt or safely corral an errant throw from a third baseman that could slightly be sailing over his head.

The reason to sign Goldschmidt, though, is less about his defense, even if he would also be there to take reps at first base sometimes, but because he crushes lefties the way Andujar does. Last season, he hit .336/.411/.570 with a 169 wRC+ against southpaws.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!