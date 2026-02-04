Yankees Fans Could Watch Outfielder Leapfrog Other Top Prospects

At 24-years-old, it's only a matter of time before the New York Yankees take a chance on Spencer Jones.

It's not like his age is the deciding factor, but their former No. 25 overall pick has spent his fair share of time in the minor leagues.

Obviously, he's there for a reason. Jones has 1493 career minor league at-bats, but his 40% strikeout rate is the glaring reason why he's still there.

Jones is currently the Yankees No. 5 prospect, but ESPN's latest article predicts that he'll be the next player to make his big league debut.

Jones Eyes Big League Debut in 2026

Mar 4, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite being behind RHP Carlos Lagrange, SS Dax Kilby, RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, and SS George Lombard Jr., the Yankees may need outfield help sooner than they need reinforcements at any of those other positions.

Knowing that, it makes sense that Jones could be called up sooner rather than later. He's MLB's No. 177 overall prospect but it's worth noting he was listed as the Yankees No. 2 last year. Falling three spots is quite notable, especially since he's the only player in the Top 10 to make a big fall.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel discussed Jones, "He'll get a big league look at some point this year and is the ultimate boom-bust type: Four homers in a week and a 40% strikeout rate are almost equally likely."

Yankees Need Consistency Out Of Jones

Feb 22, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones (78) hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Time and time again, Yankees fans hear about Vanderbilt graduates strikeout numbers. While it seems silly to constantly mention them, Jones K% is something that simply won't fly in the big leagues. If he's constantly struggling to hit in AA and/or AAA, it's a lost cause to believe he'll succeed in the MLB.

That said, the Yankees have proven they aren't giving up on Jones just yet. If they were to trade him, certainly they would've done so by now. Teams wouldn't be buying at much of a high price at all, but it's not like the Yankees have needed a million prospects for any major trades. Seeing as they held off on Freddy Peralta and Tarik Skubal, most of their top prospects have been safe.

Jones struck out 179 times last season and struck out 200 times the year prior. He played six fewer games in 2025 compared to 2024, so it was nice to see his strikeouts numbers slightly down with a similar sample size. The Yankees need all the outfield help they can get, and they want Jones to be the guy, it's just a matter of him getting out of his own head.

