Yankees Pitching Prospect Drawing Cam Schlittler Comparison

Time and time again, 6'7'' New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Lagrange is brought up as a name to watch in 2026.

When it came to ESPN's latest article, that was no different. Tristan Cockcroft compared him to Cam Schlittler, a name that took the Yankees organization by storm last season.

That comparison is one Yankees fans would love to come true as they know they need all the pitching help they can get.

While hot-shotting Lagrange to the big leagues would be a bad idea, he's already proven himself through the AA level and shouldn't have to spend much time in AAA before he officially makes his New York Yankees debut.

Cockcorf Compares Lagrange to Schlittler

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) follows through on a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Lagrange's minor league breakthrough in 2025, not to mention his size at 6-foot-7 and 248 pounds, reminds me of Schlittler's the year before, as Schlittler tore through Class A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset with excellent numbers to put himself on the fast track to the majors," Cockcroft said.

He continued, "Lagrange, meanwhile, put forth a 3.53 ERA and 33.4% strikeout rate across 23 starts and one relief appearance for those same teams, with even greater average fastball velocity than Schlittler as well as a slider, cutter and changeup. He'll need to improve his control to succeed in the majors, but Schlittler made those necessary tweaks in 2025. I see Lagrange reaching New York on a similar timetable, and even if it's not for a rotation need, it might be to bolster the Yankees' bullpen."

Carlos Lagrange's Impending Big League Debut

Following a breakout 2025 season, Carlos Lagrange was ranked as the No. 10 RHP prospect in baseball by @MLBPipeline 🔥



Lagrange racked up 168 strikeouts, the third most in the Minors last season, over 120 innings at High-A and Double-A 👏 https://t.co/KbsH1i4eHM pic.twitter.com/YZRErtDXEM — NYYPlayerDev (@NYYPlayerDev) January 13, 2026

No one expects Lagrange to make the Opening Day roster, but hearing rumblings of him being the next Schlittler is music to Yankees fans ears. At the end of the day, Cockcroft makes some great points. Schlittler made his big league debut on July 9 and later appeared in a few postseason games. As long as Lagrange sticks to a similar timeline, this team will be in good shape.

Lagrange missed the Top 100 prospect list, though he clocked in at No. 159. It's safe to say he's a bit underrated, though as Cockcroft mentioned, he must improve his control. Coming off a year with 62 walks in 120 innings pitched, it's clear where the 22-year-old needs to improve.

The only pitcher with a similar size to Lagrange is Milwaukee Brewers' Jacob Misirowski and everyone remembers how he took the world by storm last season. If the Yankees are able to get anywhere near close to that level of production, Lagrange will be a major player for years to come.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!