Should Yankees Make Another Attempt at Tarik Skubal Trade?

The last time the New York Yankees attempted to trade for Tarik Skubal, the price was sky high. According to one report, it would have taken an enormous haul. The names on the list most likely included last year's young standouts in Ben Rice and Cam Schlittler.

It's a steep price for a player who is represented by Scott Boras, and the entire baseball world knows he will go to free agency. No extensions are possible, and they already went through this with Juan Soto.

Sep 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Detroit Tigers are in a different place with Skubal now. For one, everybody knows about the cavernous difference between the player and the team in arbitration. Skubal was looking for $31 million. The Tigers offered $19.

The results of that arbitration have not yet been released, but one could imagine that they did not meet in the middle. On the day of the case, the Tigers ended up signing free agent Framber Valdez. It's a three-year deal worth $115 million.

The signing was a surprise, because no report linked them to Valdez. The Tigers were likely banking on Skubal leading their staff, but now that could be up in the air with Valdez getting big money.

Another Shot at Skubal

If that is the case, the Yankees should make another stab at trading for Skubal. The Yankees were probably never going to give up Rice and Schlittler in a singular package for a one-year rental, and they may not have to anymore.

At this point, it's clear the Tigers have already lost some leverage. Without words, they have essentially said their homegrown ace is too rich for their blood. It would be astonishing if they brought on Skubal, who could be making anywhere from $20 to $30 million, and then also have Valdez on the books for his massive deal. They balked at $31 million, so two pitchers to the tune of $60+ million isn't possible for them.

Sep 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) reacts after a play during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Still, even if it won't be Schlittler and Rice, a Skubal deal won't be for peanuts and would require them to relinquish their pitching depth in the minors. It's conceivable that both Carlos Lagrange and Elmer Rodriguez would be necessary.

Dax Kilby, who is shooting up prospect boards, could be another name in the deal. Then, you have Luis Gil, along with Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones. The two outfielders have been discussed in trade talks for so long that they have reached Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar status at this point, though

Three-Headed Monster

If a deal is headed by both Lagrange and Rodriguez, the Yankees might bite on that one. It's hard to say just how much they value their top pitching prospects, but, on paper, they do have a lot of depth already.

For one, if they trade for Skubal, this lessens the loss of not having Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole to start the season. Their minor league talent would indeed be sapped, but it's a fair trade when you're acquiring the current best pitcher in the sport and adding him to your trove of aces already.

By October, if the Yankees walk into the postseason with a healthy rotation, they would then have a three-headed monster in Skubal, Cole, and Max Fried. Just below them is Rodon, who has struggled in October at times but now has less pressure to succeed.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!