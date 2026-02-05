New Name Begins to Emerge for Yankees Next Signing

The New York Yankees report to spring training in six days, and what the club looks like when it assembles in Tampa, Fla. remains a work in progress.

Despite re-signing Cody Bellinger (five years, $162.5 million) and Trent Grisham (one-year qualifying offer of $22 million), general manager Brian Cashman is still looking for an outfielder.

"Even with Bellinger, the Yankees are still eyeing a righty-hitting outfielder as a main target with the goal to find someone who would play left field vs. southpaw starters with Bellinger moving to center and Grisham on the bench," the New York Post's Joel Sherman reports. "But it is possible that the righty bat could play elsewhere, such as first base."

But as Sherman notes, there are not a lot of options left on the open market.

Limited Options

"With righty-hitting outfielders with strong ledgers against lefty pitching such as Austin Hays and Rob Refnsnyder having signed as free agents elsewhere, the Yankees have talked about reuniting with Austin Slater or perhaps enlisting Randal Grichuk," Sherman writes. "Both have track records of hitting lefties well. But that has dimmed."

You can cross Slater off the list as he signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Chicago White Sox.

As for Grichuk, Sherman notes the outfielder's production slipped in 2025.

Sep 21, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) hits a one run single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"In 498 plate appearances vs. lefties from 2022-24, Grichuk was a powerhouse, hitting .317/.367/.563 for a .940 OPS. But last year it was .227/.273/.430 for a .703 OPS in 183 plate appearances vs. lefties," Sherman wrote.

Grichuk, 34, is a 12-year MLB veteran. He's been a bit of a journeyman, playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals.

Under Pressure

If the Yankees decide to roll with who's already on the roster, that could put some extra pressure on Jasson Dominguez. Yes, he's a switch-hitter, but Sherman notes the 22-year-old is a natural righty hitter. And according to Sherman, Dominguez hit .204 in 104 plate appearances last season vs. left-handed pitching while striking out almost one-third of the time.

Many Yankees fans would like to see the club give slugging outfield prospect Spencer Jones a shot in the outfield, but he's a lefty bat who won't help balance the lineup.

An intriguing option could have been former Yankees slugger Miguel Andujar, who has experience in the outfield and third base. But he just signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

Look, at this point, Cashman's chances of acquiring a game-changing outfield bat are slim. And it's getting late early for the Yankees, who head to Florida next week with a roster that very much resembles the one which lost in the 2025 American League Division Series to the Toronto Blue Jays.

