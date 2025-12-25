Yankees Get Rough Outlook On Tatsuya Imai

The rumors that the New York Yankees are all in on Tatsuya Imai might be hot air after all, as a recent update from MLB insider Jack Curry would have us believe. The Yankees were recently rumored to be in the top two of five teams chasing the Japanese starting pitcher — along with the Chicago Cubs — but the connection may be more theoretical than expected.

According to Curry, there might not be any connection at all.

"Yeah you talk about Imai and in a lot of places there's the connection between Imai and the Yankees being made," Curry said on MLB's Hot Stove this week. "I want to tell you, the vibe that I'm getting is that that connection does not exist."

This tracks with Yankees manager Aaron Boone's recent comments about the starting pitcher, as he recently admitted that the Yankees had not met with Imai at all, adding that he was unsure if they will meet with him at all. The 27-year-old free agent will be available in the posting system until January 2, so the teams in the running have limited time, and it seems the Yankees may be content to let him slip away.

The recent update from Curry also tracks with Boone's comment at the Winter Meetings that the Yankees don't necessarily need another starter for the beginning of the season, and it tracks with another piece of speculation from Curry last week that the Yankees would prefer to land a starter in trade rather than land one in free agency.

Yankees Need a Starter

However they decide to do it, the Yankees need another starter. Their current rotation for Opening Day really only has the one sure thing in Max Fried, with Cam Schlittler logging an exciting but brief 14 games as a starter after his call-up in July 2025.

The Yankees will also start the season with Ryan Yarbrough being used as a starter, and Will Warren returning. Warren has just two seasons so far in the majors and an adequate ERA in 2025 (4.44), while Yarbrough (32) has always served as a starter/reliever, and finished 2025 with a 4.36 ERA.

The Yankees seem to believe they can make it to the summer with the crop they have, and are counting on Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole to return with a vengeance, both off of their respective surgeries.

The Yankees still might land Imai, because what do we know, and fans can expect to have real answers in just over a week.

