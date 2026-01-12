Kyle Tucker is Easily Yankees Next Best Option

After seemingly losing out on both Cody Bellinger and Bo Bichette, the New York Yankees are between a rock and a hard place.

Kyle Tucker has long been one of the best free agents on the market, but the Yankees never seem to look his way. Now, they might not have a choice.

Tucker is going to warrant a deal similar to what Bellinger wanted, but things are a bit different when it comes to those two players.

While Tucker has never played for the Yankees, him joining the team would be a huge benefit to all parties. He'd not only be able to get the money he wants, but could provide a new spark to a team that has been the exact same for far too long.

Kyle Tucker Is Younger And More Motivated

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Yankees fans might not want to admit it just yet, but being stuck with Bellinger for seven years sounds like a disaster waiting to happen. They would've had to make him one of the highest paid players in the league, and that's simply not great for the organization long-term.

Tucker is currently two years younger, and he's another lefty bat that provides a spark to this lineup. Other than Bellinger winning an MVP, he doesn't have much that stands out against Tucker. Keep in mind, that MVP award was won back in 2019. Beli hasn't had a major accomplishment since 2023 while Tucker is coming off a Silver Slugger award winning season.

Again, there isn't much Bellinger has done that Tucker hasn't. The former Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs player won the World Series in 2022 and has been named an All-Star four straight years. Bellinger has just two All-Star seasons under his belt with the most recent being in his aforementioned 2019 season. Clearly, there's a lot to like about modern day Kyle Tucker.

Yankees Need To Sign Someone

Sep 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

So far, this offseason has been a huge waste of time for Yankees fans. Other than a few minor league contracts, they haven't done anything to make their team better.

Tucker is coming off a season where he slashed .266/.377/.464 with an OPS of .841. Those numbers are all slightly down from his 2023-24 seasons, but his 4.5 WAR is still extremely intriguing.

While he's primarily a right fielder, the Yankees would likely see him in a similar role as Bellinger where he plays all over the place. The last time Tucker played a position other than RF was back in 2021, but he does have big league experience at both left and center which helps big time.

