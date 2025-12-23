Luke Weaver Shares Heartfelt Goodbye to Yankees

Former New York Yankees reliever Luke Weaver just signed with their cross-town rival New York Mets, but made sure the fans in the Bronx know there is no bad blood here. Weaver shared a message on Instagram thanking them for their support and kicking off his new chapter on a new team.

"From my career coming to what felt like an end and overwhelmed with injuries and failure… it seemed destined that the next chapter of my life was within reach," Weaver wrote. "The Lord had other plans for me and they were bigger than I could have asked for."

"Yankees fans and those that really showed me your love/support… thank you from the bottom of my heart. What a ride it was and a rejuvenation I longed for. Another new chapter begins for me but the memories are forever. Grateful and humbled. To God be the Glory. 🙌🏻"

Former teammate and Yankees backup catcher J.C. Escarra commented, "❤️❤️❤️" and a Yankees commentator named Chris Kalaith, who wore a "WEAVER IS MY RELIEVER" t-shirt to the Taj Mahal in a recent post reading, "Re-sign Luke Weaver" commented on the post as well.

"Watching this journey up close has been inspiring, brother," Kalaith wrote. "The resilience, the faith, the humor through it all. This chapter meant more than stats. Grateful for you always. 🙏🏽💙"

Weaver in Pinstripes

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) follows through on a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Weaver, originally expected to be the Yankees' closer when he was claimed off of waivers in 2023, was overtaken by Devin Williams this season, a move the Yankees would come to regret and amend with current closer David Bednar. Weaver logged a 3.62 ERA in 64.2 innings this season.

Weaver, 32, made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016, and has pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Kansas City Royals, the Cincinnati Reds and the Seattle Mariners. This offseason, Weaver signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Mets, marking the second direct Yankees to Mets move this winter.

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Devin Williams (38) pitches during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Devin Williams led the charge, and is now expected to close for the Mets in 2026 after the Mets lost Edwin Diaz to the Los Angeles Dodges. Williams and Weaver join Juan Soto and Clay Holmes on a notable list of recent defectors from last winter and this winter, marking a trend that Yankee fans delight in mocking.

The Yankees are urged to make some splashy bullpen moves before the spring comes if they want to contend next year. The 2025 bullpen, which included Weaver and Williams, logged a combined 4.37 ERA.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!