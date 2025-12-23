Yankees Bullpen Looks Good if This Reliever Improves

The New York Yankees' bullpen issues may come back to haunt them in the coming season, as their signings so far have included the 2025 Yankees bullpen.

Camilo Doval, their 28-year-old reliever acquired from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline, struggled in the latter half of this season in New York, but could be a strong eighth inning option if he can get his control under ... control.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recent shared his optimism that Doval can grow into his role this season, citing his improved performance in the late season and postseason.

“I really feel good about where he was at the end of the season and into the playoffs,” Boone said in early December, via The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. “I felt like he had some of his best outings for us at the very end, and into the postseason. He did some things, just in how he gets set and everything, that cleaned him up a little bit and got him just in a better position for the strike throwing."

I know just in talking to our pitching guys, it seems like he’s had a really good, efficient winter in terms of communication and throwing program and getting himself ready to go. I’m really optimistic of what Camilo is going to do for us.”

Doval had a 4.82 ERA in 22 appearances with the Yankees this year. Doval has a fastball that reaches up to 104.5 mph and a slider Kirschner described as "devastating."

The 2026 Bullpen

The Yankees' 2025 bullpen finished with a combined 4.37 ERA, ranked 23rd in the league, and was responsible for several sloppy losses over the season. Closer Devin Williams' career-worst performance was highlighted most, perhaps overshadowing the overall poor showing. Williams was known to be an extraordinary closer when he was signed, so the dismal summer in New York drew lots of attention.

Now with William across town with the New York Mets and a new closer in David Bednar (acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates, also at the deadline) the Yankees have some big questions to answer when it comes to those latter innings.

Yankees' Offseason Bullpen Moves

So far, they have signed Tim Hill, Ryan Yarbrough and Paul Blackburn back, and are urged to pick up another reliever to bolster the position group and avoid old mistakes. Kirschner mentioned Padres relievers Adrian Morejon and Jeremiah Estrada as strong and realistic options the Yankees could pursue in trade, and should.

