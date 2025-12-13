Yankees Could Abandon Offseason Priority

The New York Yankees are still chasing an outfielder in Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker, and appear rocky on their other stated offseason objectives. Off to a quiet start already, especially as the winter meetings have come and gone, the Yankees could be letting go of yet another offseason goal.

In a recent press appearance, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said that the Yankees won't bring on a right-handed hitting catcher just to have another righty bat in the lineup, citing a thin market for catching and a desire to keep the catcher position strong.

“I’m not going to import a terrible right-handed-hitting catcher that can’t catch,” Cashman said, h/t Chris Kirschner. “Catching is a very thin market.”

In November, ESPN's Jorge Castillo reported that the Yankees were interested in a right-handed-hitting catcher to bolster the lefty-heavy catcher depth (and the overall lefty-heavy lineup).

"A right-handed-hitting catcher, a right-handed-hitting first baseman to split time with Ben Rice, and starting rotation depth to absorb beginning next season with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt on the injured list are their other areas of focus," Castillo wrote about a month ago.

Keeping Austin Wells at Catcher?

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) celebrates his go ahead RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of game two of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cashman spoke on the merits of current catcher Austin Wells, who will presumably maintain his role when the spring comes. Wells is one of the best catchers in the game when it comes to pitch framing, but fell flat offensively in 2025 after a strong start.

“He’s really talented,” Cashman said, h/t Brendan Kuty. “I think he’s one of the better catchers in the game on both sides of the ball. And I think there’s a lot better offense in there than what we saw last year. So I look forward to seeing that playback (next) year because I do think you’ll see better results, but I don’t have an answer for you before that."

Wells batted .219/ .275/ .436 this year, with 21 home runs and 71 RBIs. His 12 catcher framing runs put him in the 96th percentile among catchers, however, and was third best in the league on this statistic behind Patrick Bailey of the San Francisco Giants and Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) rounds third base during the eighth inning of game three of the ALDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Come spring, however, it is unclear how much pitch framing will matter. While baseball will still be governed by human umps and their human eyes, the MLB is fully rolling out an ABS system, in which calls can be challenged (to an extent).

Wells' superpower may be less valuable than it is now, and he may not bounce back offensively the way Cashman hopes. It doesn't seem to be a priority for the Yankees anymore, and their priorities seem more muddied with each day of this offseason.

