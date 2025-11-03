Yankees' Aaron Judge Still Missing One Trophy in His Collection
When Aaron Judge's career is complete and he makes his speech at Cooperstown, the one thing that will be on everybody's mind is that prolific bat. Unless you watch the New York Yankees every day, what one wouldn't know is just how good his glove has been.
Standing at 6′ 7″ and looking more like he should have lined up next to Rob Gronkowski in his career, very few have been better right fielders than Judge during his time in the league, and outside of a championship, it's a shame that he may never win a Gold Glove to commemorate that.
Judge's Defense by the Numbers
Since his breakout in 2017, Judge has 64 Defensive Runs Saved in right field. The only player with more in the American League during this span is Mookie Betts, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the pandemic-shortened season. A distant third to Judge is Max Kepler. He has a 40 DRS. No player in the American League has even come close to sniffing an accumulated 60 DRS.
Also since that 2017 breakout, Judge also has 25 outs above average in right. He is one of four players with an OAA of at least 20 in the entire league since then. Above him are Jason Heyward and, of course, the aforementioned Mookie Betts, as well as Max Kepler.
It's not to say that Judge should have won it this year. He had three defensive runs saved and four outs above average in 2025. Wilyer Abreu was the best choice in the American League, and nobody may have been better than him when taking into consideration OAA and DRS.
The Snubs
Still, in the past, Judge's defensive prowess has gone unseen, and he has watched the managers and coaches who vote on the award give nominations to the likes of Juan Soto and Clint Frazier before him. It may seem like a cheap parody to say that, but it has been the reality of the AL's defensive landscape since Judge entered the league.
It's fair to call Judge the Susan Lucci of right field at this point, but even Lucci came home with a piece of hardware in 1999 after years and years of Emmy snubs. Judge may never reach that point unless the voters force it. He will be 34 in 2026 and will likely see more time at DH because of his elbow. Early on, the Yankees probably won't test that arm. Beyond 2026, he'll presumably assume DH duties since Giancarlo Stanton is in the twilight of that mega contract, and his time with the Yankees is nearly complete.
When discussing defense, it's more likely that they'll roll the film of Judge's dropped ball in the World Series, rather than years of throwing runners out, making sparkling diving catches, and robbing home runs. It's a shame because, while his bat is otherworldly, his defense deserves its praise as well. A Gold Glove at some point would have been nice.
