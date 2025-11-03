Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees' Aaron Judge Still Missing One Trophy in His Collection

The New York Yankees star has won a lot of awards in his career but there is one that he consistently evades him.

Joseph Randazzo

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs in from right field after the top of the fourth inning of game two of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs in from right field after the top of the fourth inning of game two of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
When Aaron Judge's career is complete and he makes his speech at Cooperstown, the one thing that will be on everybody's mind is that prolific bat. Unless you watch the New York Yankees every day, what one wouldn't know is just how good his glove has been.

Standing at 6′ 7″ and looking more like he should have lined up next to Rob Gronkowski in his career, very few have been better right fielders than Judge during his time in the league, and outside of a championship, it's a shame that he may never win a Gold Glove to commemorate that.

Judge's Defense by the Numbers

Since his breakout in 2017, Judge has 64 Defensive Runs Saved in right field. The only player with more in the American League during this span is Mookie Betts, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the pandemic-shortened season. A distant third to Judge is Max Kepler. He has a 40 DRS. No player in the American League has even come close to sniffing an accumulated 60 DRS.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge
Jul 11, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) makes a diving catch in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Also since that 2017 breakout, Judge also has 25 outs above average in right. He is one of four players with an OAA of at least 20 in the entire league since then. Above him are Jason Heyward and, of course, the aforementioned Mookie Betts, as well as Max Kepler.

It's not to say that Judge should have won it this year. He had three defensive runs saved and four outs above average in 2025. Wilyer Abreu was the best choice in the American League, and nobody may have been better than him when taking into consideration OAA and DRS.

The Snubs

Still, in the past, Judge's defensive prowess has gone unseen, and he has watched the managers and coaches who vote on the award give nominations to the likes of Juan Soto and Clint Frazier before him. It may seem like a cheap parody to say that, but it has been the reality of the AL's defensive landscape since Judge entered the league.

New York Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo and center fielder Aaron Judge and right fielder Juan Soto
Sep 2, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo (left) and center fielder Aaron Judge (center) and right fielder Juan Soto (right) celebrate the win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's fair to call Judge the Susan Lucci of right field at this point, but even Lucci came home with a piece of hardware in 1999 after years and years of Emmy snubs. Judge may never reach that point unless the voters force it. He will be 34 in 2026 and will likely see more time at DH because of his elbow. Early on, the Yankees probably won't test that arm. Beyond 2026, he'll presumably assume DH duties since Giancarlo Stanton is in the twilight of that mega contract, and his time with the Yankees is nearly complete.

When discussing defense, it's more likely that they'll roll the film of Judge's dropped ball in the World Series, rather than years of throwing runners out, making sparkling diving catches, and robbing home runs. It's a shame because, while his bat is otherworldly, his defense deserves its praise as well. A Gold Glove at some point would have been nice.

Published
Joseph Randazzo
JOSEPH RANDAZZO

Joe Randazzo is a reference librarian who lives on Long Island. When he’s not behind a desk offering assistance to his patrons, he writes about the Yankees for Yankees On SI. Follow him as @YankeeLibrarian on X and Instagram.

