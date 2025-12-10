Yankees Interested in Rockies Gold Glover Trade

Barring the potential return of Cody Bellinger, who has generated quite a bit of interest on the free agent market so far this offseason, the New York Yankees' outfield feels like it's more or less in place for the 2026 season.

With Trent Grisham in center field after accepting the $22.005 million qualifying offer, back-to-back AL MVP Aaron Judge in right field and the young duo of Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones ready to contribute, there simply isn't a ton of room for a major addition outside of Bellinger.

Regardless, the Yankees are still canvassing the market for potential upgrades. After pulling off a trade with the Colorado Rockies for third baseman Ryan McMahon at the trade deadline this past season, New York is showing interest in plucking another all-world defender from the Mile High City in center fielder Brenton Doyle, per 7News WHDH Boston's Ari Alexander.

There is widespread trade interest on #Rockies OF Brenton Doyle.



The #Padres, #Phillies, #Mets and #Yankees among many other teams have called, league source tells me. pic.twitter.com/XCsel6e084 — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) December 10, 2025

Doyle's Profile

A fourth-round pick by Colorado in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Shepherd University, Doyle made his big-league debut for the club in 2023 and slashed .203/.250/.343 with 10 home runs, 48 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 126 games while winning the NL Gold Glove Award in center field.

Doyle went on to establish himself as one of the top players at the position in the league during his age-26 campaign in 2024. Over 149 contests and 603 plate appearances, he batted .260/.317/.446 with 23 homers, 72 RBIs and 30 stolen bases while posting 3.6 fWAR and winning another Gold Glove Award.

He took a step back offensively in 2025 for the Rockies, however, posting a slash line of .233/.274/.376 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 138 games. Doyle remained elite with the glove despite not winning a third-straight Gold Glove, though, recording six Outs Above Average (OAA).

In total, Doyle has posted a .678 OPS in 413 games as a big-leaguer with 34 OAA and 29 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) in 3,357 defensive frames out in center.

Aug 27, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle (9) hits a single during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Does Doyle Fit the Yankees?

The Yankees haven't been afraid to bring in former Rockies such as McMahon and DJ LeMahieu who made a living at the notoriously hitter-friendly Coors Field, but Doyle is on a whole other story in terms of his home and road splits.

The right-handed hitter has slashed .271/.318/.470 in Denver during his career, which is well below-average with an 87 wRC+ when taking the environment into consideration. Doyle's been far worse on the road, though, owning an OPS of .569 and a wRC+ of 56.

He still brings value to the table as a superb defender and baserunner, but he profiles more as a bench option or platoon bat rather than a starter outside of Colorado.

With Grisham entrenched in center for at least the 2026 season and Jones behind him as the potential long-term option should he not be traded, there's not much of a path towards consistent playing time in New York for Doyle.

Perhaps the Yankees would consider sliding him over to left field, but that feels counterproductive and may not work considering he's played just two games there as a professional.

New York does need more right-handed bats, but Doyle simply isn't a great fit for the club at this point in time.

