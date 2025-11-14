Yankees' Aaron Judge Wins 2025 Hank Aaron Award

New York Yankees slugger and captain Aaron Judge is able to add yet another to the long list of accolades beside his name. The 10-year Yankee and seven-time All Star has been named the recipient of the 2025 American League Hank Aaron Award.

The Hank Aaron award, which was first introduced in 1999 to commemorate Hank Aaron surpassing Babe Ruth's all-time home run record, goes to the best offensive player in each league. The recipients are determined based on a combination of fan votes and a panel of Hall of Famers, according to MLB.com.

Along with Judge, who won the award twice before in 2024 and 2022, the National League recipient for the 2025 award is Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani. This marks Ohtani's third consecutive Hank Aaron Award.

Judge, who was also awarded the 2025 AL MVP Award and named to the 2025 All-MLB AL team, had another outstanding season for the Yankees, taking home the AL batting title as well. Despite a midseason right elbow injury that kept him out for a brief period of time late July, Judge slashed a .331/ .457/ .688 for an OPS of 1.145 during the regular season. He also slammed 53 home runs, second only to Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for the most in the AL.

While Others Count Sheep, Judge Chases GOATS

Judge is among elite company, as one of only three Yankees legends to win the award. Both Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez received the award multiple times, with Jeter's two wins both coming as a Yankee and Rodriguez's four with the Pinstripes as well as the Texas Rangers.

In an interview reacting to the announcements of his latest accomplishments, Judge gave major praise to the players that came before him and the team that has made him a legend.

"When you go back and look at the list of all the great players who have worn Pinstripes: Hall of Famers, future Hall of Famers, World Series champions, the list goes on and on of who's come through New York," he said. "You're out there chasing GOATs, it's incredible."

Judge is showing no signs of slowing down, even as he enters his 11th year in the major leagues. While he still hasn't accomplished the ultimate goal of winning a World Series, there are likely many years left in what is already a historic career.

