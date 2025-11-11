Yankees Predicted to Land Padres All-Star

The New York Yankees could have a new closer in town, and his name is Robert Suarez. Sports Illustrated's Will Laws and Nick Selbe predicted where MLB free agents would end up next season, and tabbed Suarez (currently with the San Diego Padres) to the Yankees.

"Suarez turned in his second dominant season in a row as the Padres’ closer, posting a sub-3.00 ERA and FIP to go along with 40 saves in 70 appearances," they wrote. "He throws hard, and while it’s possible teams are concerned about him maintaining that velocity into his late 30s, Suarez has produced enough that he’ll be among the most sought-after closers on the market after Diaz."

Sep 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez (75) pumps his fist after the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Yankees Bullpen Struggles in 2025

The Yankees were able to acquire the hottest closer on the 2025 trade market in former Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed David Bednar. Bednar threw 24.2 innings for a 2.19 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with New York and made several important saves during the Yankees' playoff run.

However, the Pinstripes can't rely on one consistent closer alone. Both Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, who are free agents this offseason, can range from excellent to sloppy. Camilo Doval, another trade deadline addition, had six blown saves this season, something New York just can't afford to risk during those games where offense isn't productive late in the game. Suarez could come as another more solid reliever choice, especially if the Yankees decide to part with both Weaver and Williams.

Free Agency Needs Don't Prioritize Closers

While Suarez would be a good addition to the Pinstripes' bullpen, many analysts believe the Yankees are in hotter pursuit of different positions. Slugger and outfielder Cody Bellinger took his player option to pursue free agency after an excellent season with the team, and New York desprately needs to secure a new contract with him or another outfielder to take his place.

Then, there's the starting rotation. The Yankees are fortunate to have aces like 2025 Gold Glover Max Fried and flame-throwing rookie Cam Schlittler, but the rest of the rotation has been marred by injury. Both Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt required Tommy John surgery in 2025. Cole should be back in early 2026, but the Yankees don't yet know if Schmidt will be able to return at all next season. Carlos Rodón also needed surgery and won't be available opening day.

The Yankees are expected to pursue a hard-hitting outfielder and another starting pitcher as their free agency priorities. However, adding to the bullpen is certainly not a bad idea, especially after some of the struggles the Pinstripes had in 2025. Suarez might just be the solution.

