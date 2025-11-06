Cody Bellinger's Market Includes Yankees' Rival
Yes, the New York Yankees want to re-sign free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger.
And yes, the 30-year-old can expect to receive a massive, nine-figure contract .
And yes, there will be other teams interested in signing the former National League MVP.
But which teams will be in the mix?
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand says the Yankees, New York Mets and Detroit Tigers are the best fits for Bellinger.
"After an uneven 2024 campaign, Bellinger thrived in the Bronx in '25, belting 29 home runs with 98 RBIs and an .814 OPS in 152 games, and posting his highest bWAR (5.0) since 2019 (8.7), when he won NL MVP honors," Feinsand notes. "The versatile slugger has been a perfect fit for the Yankees, but other teams could try to pry him away from New York with the long-term deal that has evaded him to this point."
Feinsand lists Bellinger as his No. 5 free agent on the market.
ESPN's David Schoenfield also believes the Mets are a good fit for Bellinger.
"Bellinger works for the Mets both in center field -- heck, they were playing 33-year-old infielderJeff McNeil out there at times -- and at first, if they don't re-sign Pete Alonso," Schoenfield reports.
That said, Schoenfield believes the second-best fit for Bellinger is the Yankees. And that's in sync with what ESPN's Jorge Castillo is reporting.
"Re-signing Bellinger, who fit in so seamlessly in his one season in the Bronx, is a priority, but he's going to have a few deep-pocketed suitors," Castillo says.
"The Yankees are prioritizing Cody Bellinger, and while word is he’d like to return, there’s no sense it will go quickly," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports.
"I think the Yankees are going to kind of be in it," according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman. "And my suspicion is do what the Yankees usually do, which is when they really want a player, they let Scott Boras in this case know, 'We really want your player. If he really wants us, don't let him sign without us getting in at the end.'"
However, NJ.com's Bob Klapisch thinks Bellinger won't be returning in 2026.
"I believe Bellinger will sign with another club and so do a lot of people around the big leagues. Remember, he’s represented by Scott Boras. We know what that means," Klapisch says.
"I’m hearing Bellinger could get $180 million for six years, maybe more than $200 million for seven," NJ.com's Randy Miller notes. "If the Yankees make that kind of commitment, there is no spot for (Spencer) Jones or (Jasson) Dominguez. But I don’t think Bellinger is back unless it’s a team-friendly contract in years, and that’s not happening. Boras will make sure of that."
The Athletic's Jim Bowden lists the Yankees, Mets, Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners as best fits for Bellinger.
The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs.
He proceeded to hit 29 home runs and drive in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Bellinger opted out of his three-year, $80 million contract by turning down his $25 million option for 2026.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!