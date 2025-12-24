Yankees' Aaron Judge Shows Offseason Work for Team USA

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has signed on to play for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and he is already getting some reps in for the March games.

On a recent Instagram story, Judge (who will also serve as team captain for Team USA), shared a video of himself taking batting practice with an American flag emoji overhead.

Aaron Judge getting in some offseason work💪🏻#Yankees pic.twitter.com/CgPVyx8GZ3 — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) December 23, 2025

“It’s something special, getting a chance to represent our country,” Judge said of the opportunity in April, via MLB. “I’m just thinking about all the brave men and women that have fought for this country and laid their lives down for us to get a chance to go out here and play a game. It’s a pretty humbling experience.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised the three-time AL MVP when he was named captain for the international team.

“I think [Judge is] the perfect face to be the captain of Team USA,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “In a lot of ways, he’s certainly one of the faces of baseball; such a magnetic personality that people gravitate to, that people around the game love and respect. I think he’ll be great.”

The Stacked Cast of the World Baseball Classic

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The World Baseball Classic will take place from March 5-March 17, 2026, and will feature stars like Judge on Team USA including fellow Yankee David Bednar (closing pitcher), Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Team USA is also reportedly courting Yankees free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Yankees starter Max Fried was offered a spot on the team but turned it down, likely to ensure he's healthy when Opening Day comes. Enough of the Yankees' rotation is injured for the beginning of the season, it would be too much to risk losing Fried as well.

2025 National League MVP Shohei Ohtani will play for Team Japan for the second time, after an appearance at the 2023 WBC. Yankee shortstop Jose Caballero is reportedly interested in joining Team Panama, and Yankees reliever Fernando Cruz will pitch for Puerto Rico as he did in 2023.

“You have a bunch of guys that compete against each other all year long, and now you bring us all together -- it’s going to be something special,” Judge said. “We play this game for such a small amount of time, so to get an opportunity like this, I think guys really gravitate toward it.”

