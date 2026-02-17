Aaron Judge Explains Why He Loves Yankees Offseason Moves

Most New York Yankees fans wanted big splashes this offseason. They didn't get them. The front office brought back the same core that lost in the American League Division Series instead of chasing star power on the free agent market.

But, Aaron Judge? He's completely fine with that.

Judge explained why he loves the approach when asked about running it back with a similar roster. His answer showed he believes in the guys already in the clubhouse more than any outside addition could provide.

"I love it. People might have their opinions on it because we didn't win it all last year. We fell short in the division series, but we get a chance to bring a lot of those guys back that are impact players," Judge said in a video posted by SNY.

Aaron Judge was asked about the offseason chatter about the Yankees "running it back" with a similar team to last year's:



"I love it. People might have their opinions on it, because we didn't win it all last year. We fell short in the division series, but we get a chance to… pic.twitter.com/bdgsPnFMjR — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 16, 2026

The captain broke down exactly which impact players he meant, starting with the biggest signing of the winter. Cody Bellinger returned on a five-year, $162.5 million deal after hitting 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs last season.

Judge pointed to Bellinger's ability to slot in anywhere and produce when it matters.

"They bring back a guy like Cody Bellinger, who he can play all over the diamond. He can hit in the middle of the order for you, you can come with a big base hit when he needs to," Judge said.

Feb 13, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) works out during spring training practices at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Yankees Value What Vets Bring Beyond Stats

Bringing back talent matters, but Judge highlighted something else the Yankees gained this winter. Paul Goldschmidt signed a one-year, $4 million deal to return, and what the former MVP provides goes beyond his numbers at the plate.

"You bring back Paul Goldschmidt, who's been an MVP, played all over. And just what he brings inside that clubhouse, not only on the field, but in the clubhouse, he elevates, especially with the younger group we have," Judge explained.

That elevation becomes critical when you look at who's still developing on this roster. Ben Rice hit 26 home runs last year but he's still learning the position at first base. Having Goldschmidt there every day gives younger infielders someone who's already been through everything they're experiencing now.

"Especially in the infield, you got a young core at the infield. And you have a guy like that that can help him out. He's been there, he's done it. I'm excited, he's got another year of the young guys to develop," Judge added.

Judge wasn't done listing the pieces he's excited about. Trent Grisham accepted the Yankees' $22.025 million qualifying offer after a career year that saw him launch 34 home runs from center field. That kind of production from center changes how the lineup works, and Judge clearly thinks last year wasn't a fluke.

"You bring back some big pieces, especially Trent Grisham, our center fielder, had a breakout year. So I'm looking forward to it," Judge said.

The reinforcements don't stop with position players either. Gerrit Cole is continuing his recovery from Tommy John surgery with a potential return around June. Adding an ace mid-season gives the Yankees another weapon as they push toward October.

"And then you get to add G Cole down the road a little bit with some other guys. I like our chances," Judge said.

The Yankees didn't follow the usual script this winter. They stuck with what they had, trusted their young players to improve, and added veteran voices to guide them. Judge made it clear he thinks that's exactly the right move.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!