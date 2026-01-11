Yankees Could Benefit From Cubs Infield Logjam

The city of Chicago had itself a night. They overcame a significant deficit late against the rival Green Bay Packers, then, over in Wrigley, the Cubs signed Alex Bregman. With one of Scott Boras' big bats off the board, this could have a ripple effect for the New York Yankees' offseason.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bregman presents a logjam of sorts for a full Cubs infield. They may be moving one of their key pieces that led to a prosperous year by regular-season standards.

"Despite the Cubs returning all four infielders from a team that won 92 games and finished second in the National League Central, they stepped up their pursuit of Bregman in recent weeks and awarded him one of the largest contracts in franchise history," Passan writes for ESPN.

"Chicago probably will consider trading either Gold Glove-winning second baseman Nico Hoerner or third baseman Matt Shaw to make room for Bregman. Hoerner is a free agent after this season, but Shaw probably would bring a larger return package because of his six years of club control. The Cubs also could keep both, in addition to Bregman."

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman fields his position against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hoerner and the Yankees?

Hoerner has been a part of trade chatter all winter, and the Bregman signing could spell the end of his tenure with the Cubs. That could especially be the case since Hoerner is heading into free agency after this year. The Yankees could pounce here, alleviating the hole left by Cody Bellinger temporarily.

Hoerner will not hit 29 homers as Bellinger did, but he is an excellent defender, a speed threat, and nearly impossible to strike out. His 7.6% k rate was in the 99th percentile in all of baseball. He is everything the Luis Arraez truthers tab him to be. Also, as far as total value goes, his 4.9 WAR according to Fangraphs is right up there with Bellinger's 4.9 last season. Hoerner just provides value differently.

The Hoerner Fit

If the Yankees do make the trade for the dynamic Hoerner, the two places for him to play are second base and shortstop. Shortstop feels like a no-brainer.

While most of his reps have been at second base in recent years, he played an excellent shortstop in 2022. That year at the position, he had 13 Outs Above Average and 12 defensive runs saved.

Oct 6, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz (3) slides into second and beats the throw to Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) during the sixth inning of game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

What is more likely, however, is that the Yankees place him at second base. It should be a surprise to nobody how much the organization still loves and believes in Anthony Volpe. Not to mention that, despite a lack of production, he is under team control for years, making pittances, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be heading for a significant pay raise next winter.

It feels more realistic that the Yankees trade for Hoerner, then use Chisholm to fill another hole through a trade. They can then use Hoerner as a stopgap of sorts to figure out what they want to do next with their infield.

The best option as far as the product on the field, though, would be Hoerner at shortstop and Chisholm at second. Between the two, they would have stolen base threats up and down the lineup.

Hoerner could be the first real leadoff bat the Yankees have had in some time, too. Last season, Hoerner hit .297 with a .345 OBP. Between this and his propensity to avoid strikeouts, there is a ton to like about his profile.

