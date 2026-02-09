Yankees May Finally Be Facing Reality With Oswaldo Cabrera

Oswaldo Cabrera had a tough finish to his 2025. He fractured his ankle back in May, ending his season at home plate while on the road in Seattle. It was a loss that rattled his teammates, as Cabrera always brings a bright, bubbly vibe to the field every game.

Now that he is healthy, it will be interesting to see what Cabrera's role with the Yankees will be. Paul Goldschmidt is back in the mix and there already is an infield logjam. It is such a logjam that one of Cabera's minor league mates, Jasson Dominguez, could be on the first bus ride back to Scranton before the season starts. If the former top prospect is on the outs, what could that mean for Cabrera?

May 4, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls (6) slides safely back to third base as New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera (95) can to control a throw during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, he feels Cabrara is a lock to be the team's backup shortstop. Though he has some competition.

"Cabrera, almost 27, would seem like a lock to again serve as the Yankees' backup shortstop and primary utilityman," Kuty wrote for The Athletic. "But the switch-hitter from Venezuela is also much better from the left side, and the Yankees brought in DeJong, a nine-year veteran, as a non-roster invitee. DeJong plays all over the infield and hits righty, though he had a down season offensively last year. Vivas, once a well-regarded prospect for his contact abilities, is out of minor-league options."

Cabrera's Future

Cabrera still has two minor league options. If the Yankees feel there isn't any room for him, there's no reason to outright cut the organization's homegrown Swiss Army knife, but he also needs to show a little more as far as production goes.

Outside of being a left-handed hitter, Jose Caballero owns the same infield and outfield gloves that Cabrera does. Caballero isn't much of a better hitter himself, but he plays every position Cabrera does, but to an elite level.

Caballero had 6 Outs Above Average at multiple positions last season. He had a 7 OAA in 2024 and an 8 in 2023.

Cabrera had a -1 OAA playing around the diamond in 2025 before going down with an injury. He had a 2 OAA in 2024. Then he had a -1 OAA in 2023 and 2 in his rookie year in 2022.

Also, in a switch-hitting bench role, Cabrera doesn't particularly mash righties well. In his career, he has hit .237/.302/.356 with an 87 wRC+.

May 6, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera (95) makes a running catch in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

For Cabrera to stick with the Yankees long-term, he needs to carve out a better role for himself in terms of hitting righties. Platoon roles are something the Yankees value, and it's a reason why they brought back Paul Goldschmidt.

That defense also needs to stand out. While he was a positive defender in 2024 and 2022, the other years weren't great by the metrics.

Cabrera plays a minor role, but at some point, if a better bench option reveals itself to them, it's hard to see him being long for the Yankees. It would be a bummer for them to move on from such a likable person, but statistically, outside of a rookie year when he was a positive defender who hit to a 110 wRC+ from the bench, Cabrera hasn't been good.

In recent years, the Yankees haven't had great benches. The standard is changing with a former MVP sitting on it, waiting for his turn to get in games.

