Former Yankees Pitcher Signs With Familiar Japanese Team

Allan Winans suffered a brief call-up to the New York Yankees over the summer among a stunning performance in the minors, but ultimately fell short in the big show. Winans was sent back down to Triple-A after just three games in Pinstripes (one start), and was released just under a week ago to chase an opportunity in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Winans has now signed with the Saitama Seibu Lions of NPB — the most recent home of free agent starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai — an offseason target for the Yankees' rotation goals. Winans' appeal is obvious, with a 1.63 minor league ERA across 21 games (18 starts) with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders in 2025.

Winans' call-up came in the wake of an injury to starter/reliever Ryan Yarbrough, who had been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right oblique strain that quickly cleared up. This offseason, the Yankees have re-signed Yarbrough, presumably for use as a starter while some of their stronger rotation arms recover in the spring.

Mar 14, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Allan Winans (62) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In his sole start against the Cincinnati Reds on June 23, Winans logged 4 1/3 innings with five hits, four runs and one strikeout before being replaced. His poor showing came in the midst of an otherwise disappointing summer for the Yankees, so Winans' rough start was amplified by the Yankees' offense falling completely flat with RISP in the game (0-for-12).

Of course, none of that matters for now.

The Seibu Lions and Tatsuya Imai

Imai has been on the Yankees' radar all winter, and while they have not met with him yet (via manager Aaron Boone), they are among the favorites to land the righty (with the Chicago Cubs, though other teams are in the conversation, of course).

Imai pitched a 1.92 ERA across 163 2/3 innings in 2025, and boasts a 2.18 ERA over the last three seasons. Imai is a velocity guy, with a fastball that can reach 99 mph, and has a slider, a changeup and a splitter in his mix.

A slowed-down close-up of Tatsuya Imai’s gyro-spin slider, a pitch that can generate arm-side movement.



It will be one of MLB’s most unique pitches next season and generated a 47% whiff rate in 2025. pic.twitter.com/UtI0Jx5oJ7 — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) December 21, 2025

Imai, 27, would be a strong mid-rotation addition while the Yankees wait on Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon to return in the late spring/early summer. He also falls right in the middle of the rotation in age, with some of their older arms suffering from injuries (30+year-old starters) and some of their younger arms still under-proven (Cam Schlittler, Will Warren).

Imai will remain available in the posting system until he is signed, of course, or until Jan. 2 at 5 pm.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!