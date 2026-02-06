Yankees Broadcaster Makes One Thing Clear: Not 'Cutting Corners'

Now is the winter of discontent for New York Yankees fans hoping for an offseason splash by the front office.

The biggest move general manager Brian Cashman made was re-signing outfielder Cody Bellinger, giving him a five-year, $162.5 million contract.

Despite being linked to premier free agents like outfielder Kyle Tucker and shortstop Bo Bichette, the Yankees have opted to basically run in back with the same club which lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 American League Division Series.

Among those OK with the quiet offseason is former Yankees ace and current broadcaster David Cone.

'An Excellent Team'

"First off, the race in the East is going to be tight. Toronto is very, very good," Cone told NJ.com's Bob Klapisch. "We saw that last year, the kind of resources they have. But so do the Yankees, they have an excellent team. Their outfield was, offensively, the best in the game. But the real strength is going to be pitching. Specifically young pitching.

"What we saw from Cam Schlittler last year is just a preview of some of the arms that are on the way up," Cone added. "From what I’ve seen on video, and what I’ve heard from scouts, the Yankees have arms that will soon be knocking on the door. They’re for real. That’s why I’m optimistic."

The Yankees are counting on the return of ace Gerrit Cole and right-hander Clarke Schmidt from Tommy John surgery. Plus left-hander Carlos Rodon is recovering from elbow surgery and could return to the rotation in late April or early May.

Disgruntled Fans

But Yankees fans are disgruntled with a club which hasn't won the World Series in 16 years. In a winter which saw the Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles all make major moves, New York remained under the radar.

Jul 18, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees former pitcher David Cone throws out the ceremonial first pitch on the twentieth anniversary of his perfect game before the second game of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"I get it. The Yankees are in the middle of Aaron Judge’s prime. And it’s not just any prime – it’s a historic prime," Cone said. "There’s no two ways about it; Judge has had a five-year run that rivals almost anyone in history.

"So you want to take advantage of that," Cone noted. "That’s why it was important to get (Cody) Bellinger back; he’s still the perfect fit for the Yankees. And (Trent) Grisham is coming off a breakout year. The three of them made up the most productive outfield in the game."

Cone defended the Yankees front office, noting "it's not just about payroll."

Not Cutting Corners

"There’s so much going on behind the scenes, including the infrastructure that Hal (Steinbrenner) supports. The truth is no one is cutting corners in the Yankees’ organization," Cone told Klapisch.

"Now, if you want to debate about whether the Yankees should’ve gone after this guy or that guy, that’s fair game for fans. Fans are allowed to say whatever they want, like whether the Yankees should’ve signed Bryce Harper, or traded for (Justin) Verlander back in the day or gone after (Manny) Machado. As a fan, you can make any case you want, and those points would be valid.

"But the team the Yankees are running out there, with the farm system, especially on the pitching side, that’s a pretty good product. That’s what makes you sustainable," Cone concluded.

Sustainable is one thing. But success in the Bronx is measured by banners and the Yankees haven't won one since 2009.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!