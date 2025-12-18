Yankees Release Pitcher for Opportunity in Japan

The New York Yankees' organizational pitching depth recently took a bit of a hit.

According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Yankees provided release waivers to right-hander Allan Winans as he pursues a professional opportunity in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.

It's not known what NPB club Winans will be joining as of yet, though it is the first time in his career that he will play overseas.

Winans' Time with Yankees

A 17th-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the New York Mets, Winans was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft and later made his big-league debut for the team during the 2023 campaign.

The Yankees claimed him off waivers in January 2025, and he logged a 5.02 ERA over 14 1/3 innings during spring training for the club before opening the year with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Winans' contract was selected on April 12, though he didn't make an appearance for the Yankees before being optioned back to Triple-A three days later on April 15.

Jun 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Allan Winans (62) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

He was recalled once again on June 23 and proceeded to allow six earned runs over 6 1/3 frames across two outings before being sent to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 28.

Winans' final major league outing of the year came on July 26, during which he ceded three earned runs to the Philadelphia Phillies in three innings.

The 30-year-old was superb all season in Triple-A, finishing with a 1.63 ERA over 21 appearances (18 starts) and 99 1/3 innings, but his big-league ERA came in at an unsightly 8.68 in 9 1/3 frames.

Where Yankees' Pitching Depth Stands

The Yankees still have work to do on the pitching front before the group is finalized heading into the 2026 campaign, but the expectation is that they'll land a higher-end starting pitcher like Tatsuya Imai or Michael King while also adding to a bullpen that lost both Devin Williams and Luke Weaver to the crosstown Mets in free agency.

Carlos Rodón, who underwent elbow surgery to shave down a bone spur and remove loose bodies in October, and Gerrit Cole, who is still recovering from Tommy John surgery after going under the knife in March, won't begin the regular season with the club.

New York's rotation is still in solid shape, though, with the likes of Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, Luis Gil and Ryan Yarbrough making up their projected unit at the moment while top prospect Elmer Rodriguez is also knocking on the door of the big leagues.

As for the bullpen, trade deadline acquisitions David Bednar and Camilo Doval should serve as the Yankees' closer and set-up man, respectively, while Fernando Cruz and Tim Hill also loom as late-inning arms.

The rest of the team's bullpen is a work in progress, with Jake Bird, Brent Headrick, Yerry De los Santos and Rule 5 pick Cade Winquest representing their top ancillary options, but they're almost certain to bring several more names into the mix throughout the rest of the offseason.

