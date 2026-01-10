Yankees Expect Cody Bellinger to Sign Elsewhere

The New York Yankees' top offseason priority so far has been re-signing star outfielder Cody Bellinger, and while they have hit several roadblocks along the way, a recent update suggests they have hit their limit.

Buster Olney of ESPN reported that the Yankees are at an "impasse" with Bellinger, and it appears they are beginning to move on with their lives.

"Contract negotiations between the New York Yankees and Cody Bellinger are at an impasse, league sources tell ESPN," Olney reported. "The Yankees were hoping to re-sign the veteran outfielder, who played well for them last season, but are now operating under the assumption that Bellinger is going to sign elsewhere. The team is now seeking additions elsewhere, sources added."

The Yankees offered Bellinger a five-year deal for at least $30 million AAV (also via league sources) and Bellinger is reportedly seeking a longer contract for a greater annual value. Bellinger is represented by sports super agent Scott Boras.

Yankees' Defensive Makeup if Bellinger Signs Elsewhere

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankee outfielders Cody Bellinger (35), Trent Grisham (12) and Aaron Judge (99) react following game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On the re-signing of Trent Grisham early in the offseason, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman described the move as an important piece of the Yankees outfield taken care of, and the Yankees' front office has continued to stress the importance of retaining Bellinger to complete the outfield from 2025.

The organization has few outfield options under the circumstances, and will need to change plans significantly if the negotiations with Bellinger remain unchanged. Thus far, the Boras/Bellinger camp appears to be inflexible as the Yankees have made multiple offers, and fans have chastised Bellinger for his perceived greed from an outside perspective. Given his age and career performance, fans and commentators suggest that the Yankees' standing offer is fair.

If Bellinger signs elsewhere, the Yankees will likely pursue another hard-hitting free agent like Kyle Tucker or Bo Bichette, both of whom would be strong options. Tucker will come at a higher cost, but is the better bat, and is slightly younger then Bellinger. Bichette is being marketed as a second baseman after a shoddy defensive performance at shortstop in 2025, so the Yankees are likely to trade Jazz Chisholm away if they go that route.

A proposal from Joseph Randazzo of On SI would place Chisholm out in center field if Bichette heads to second, as Chisholm played second with the Miami Marlins in 2023 with 4 OAA. Chisholm's bat and baserunning would be missed in New York otherwise, and the configuration may make the most sense.

The Yankees have spent too much time this offseason waiting on Bellinger, and cutting the cord is long overdue. It's long past time to make another plan.

