Yankees Flamethrower Wins 2026 James P. Dawson Award
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To no surprise, Carlos Lagrange was the 2026 representation for the New York Yankees James P. Dawson Award.
Bryan Hoch broke the news on social media as Lagrange was recognized as the most outstanding rookie in Yankees camp.
His reward? A spot in the minors. Lagrange certainly proved his worth to the Yankees in this last month but they're content on what they have currently in their starting rotation.
Lagrange certainly gave Ryan Weathers and Luis Gil a run for thier money but manager Aaron Boone isn't ready to have Lagrange in their big league rotation just yet. He seems poised to make noise this season, but it'll potentially be another few months before that's the case.
Carlos Lagrange Named Most Outstanding Rookie
Rookie wise, there wasn't a ton of competition for Lagrange. The only players who lived up to the hype offensively were Paul Goldschmidt, Jasson Dominguez, and Spencer Jones. Max Schuemann and Jonathan Ornelas were impressive as well, but obviously Lagrange has a bit of an age gap compared to most of these players.
The Yankees flamethrower got a ton of attention this spring due to the number of pitches he threw at 100+ mph. Elmer Rodriguez was the main focal point at the start of camp, but Lagrange quickly won the battle and proved that by taking home this award.
While it sucks to see him start in the minors, it ultimately feels like the right decision. Throwing him into the majors right now isn't exactly the best way to introduce him to this team, especially with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon returning sooner rather than later.
Lagrange's Spring Isn't Over Yet
New York announced that despite putting Lagrange back in minor league camp, he'd be making the trip to Arizona with them for their final Spring Training series against the Chicago Cubs. Lagrange is set to start on March 23. Seeing as the Yankees Opening Day is two days later, it's quite impressive the team is bringing him with them.
It's common knowledge that he won't make the Opening Day roster but Lagrange's numbers speak for themselves. Other than the impressive fastballs he's been throwing his 13.2 innings are fifth on the team and in that time he's recorded 13 strikeouts.
Lagrange's spring ERA currently sits at 0.66. Keep in mind, the team's average is 3.92 with starters like Luis Gil and Ryan Weathers both being north of that number. Lagrange may have only started one game but he's 1-0 with a save and hold in four total appearances.
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Jordon Lawrenz is a writer for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. Jordon is an accomplished writer for NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He contributes to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.