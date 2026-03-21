Yankees Prove to Everyone Spring Training Doesn't Matter

Optioning a top prospect like Carlos Lagrange to minor league camp was one thing, but to send Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A is another.

The New York Yankees are incredibly stubborn and are set in their ways. They can only focus on so many things at once and anything that would change their original game plan is off the table.

Lagrange has been lights out this Spring Training, but one could argue Domínguez has been even better. Obviously, these guys play different positions, but each has contributed in a big way.

It's not like wins and losses matter at this point in the year, but results certainly should. Domínguez has hit out-hit seemingly every big-leaguer with the same sample size and Lagrange has easily out-dueled two of the Yankees' starting pitchers.

Dominguez's Numbers Can't Be Ignored

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Reassigned C Ali Sánchez, C Payton Henry and OF Kenedy Corona to minor league camp.

• Optioned RHP Kervin Castro, RHP Yerry de los Santos and OF Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 20, 2026

The Yankees have a plethora of outfielders and Domínguez simply didn't make the cut. That's not to say he isn't a big league player, it's just the simple fact that the Yankees have their priorities elsewhere.

Trent Grisham is set to make a pretty penny this season and the team thought there was no chance they could demote a guy who they're spending $22 million on. When looking at his numbers, it's quite clear Grisham is nowhere near where Dominguez is to start the year.

Feb 27, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Domínguez (24) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning during spring training at Lee Health Sports Complex/Hammond Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Domínguez is second on the team with 40 at-bats and has an OPS of .978. Grisham is fourth with 37 at-bats and has an OPS of .468. Grisham's OBP (.279) is higher than his SLG (.189) and if that's not alarming, who knows what is. Domínguez, at this point, is simply the better option, but Aaron Boone wants nothing to do with that decision.

Lagrange Could've Easily Replaced Weathers or Gil

Carlos Lagrange delivered another 4 goose eggs today, extending his scoreless streak this spring to 11 frames and dropping his ERA to 0.66.



The @Yankees' No. 2 prospect has jaw-dropping velo, but his other stuff was most impressive today: https://t.co/JrCLHmMEUh pic.twitter.com/ax4aQ9EBnu — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 18, 2026

New York eyes a potential four-man rotation to start the year, but Luis Gil may have put that to rest with his latest start. Lagrange's numbers have been incredible this year, while a guy like Gil has a 4.66 ERA and Weathers' is 11.68.

Even though Lagrange has only started one game, he still has 13.2 innings thrown, which is more than Weathers' 12.1. Lagrange has four fewer strikeouts, but he's given up 17 fewer hits, 15 fewer earned runs, two fewer home runs and issued only one more walk.

These numbers are off the chart. The Yankees had to give up a ton of prospects to go and get Weathers, so at this point, they're stuck with him and don't want to admit they made the wrong move, which is why Lagrange isn't on the Opening Day roster. That said, if Spring Training truly mattered, both Lagrange and Dominguez would be on the team, no questions asked.

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