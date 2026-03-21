Yankees Prove to Everyone Spring Training Doesn't Matter
In this story:
Optioning a top prospect like Carlos Lagrange to minor league camp was one thing, but to send Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A is another.
The New York Yankees are incredibly stubborn and are set in their ways. They can only focus on so many things at once and anything that would change their original game plan is off the table.
Lagrange has been lights out this Spring Training, but one could argue Domínguez has been even better. Obviously, these guys play different positions, but each has contributed in a big way.
It's not like wins and losses matter at this point in the year, but results certainly should. Domínguez has hit out-hit seemingly every big-leaguer with the same sample size and Lagrange has easily out-dueled two of the Yankees' starting pitchers.
Dominguez's Numbers Can't Be Ignored
The Yankees have a plethora of outfielders and Domínguez simply didn't make the cut. That's not to say he isn't a big league player, it's just the simple fact that the Yankees have their priorities elsewhere.
Trent Grisham is set to make a pretty penny this season and the team thought there was no chance they could demote a guy who they're spending $22 million on. When looking at his numbers, it's quite clear Grisham is nowhere near where Dominguez is to start the year.
Domínguez is second on the team with 40 at-bats and has an OPS of .978. Grisham is fourth with 37 at-bats and has an OPS of .468. Grisham's OBP (.279) is higher than his SLG (.189) and if that's not alarming, who knows what is. Domínguez, at this point, is simply the better option, but Aaron Boone wants nothing to do with that decision.
Lagrange Could've Easily Replaced Weathers or Gil
New York eyes a potential four-man rotation to start the year, but Luis Gil may have put that to rest with his latest start. Lagrange's numbers have been incredible this year, while a guy like Gil has a 4.66 ERA and Weathers' is 11.68.
Even though Lagrange has only started one game, he still has 13.2 innings thrown, which is more than Weathers' 12.1. Lagrange has four fewer strikeouts, but he's given up 17 fewer hits, 15 fewer earned runs, two fewer home runs and issued only one more walk.
These numbers are off the chart. The Yankees had to give up a ton of prospects to go and get Weathers, so at this point, they're stuck with him and don't want to admit they made the wrong move, which is why Lagrange isn't on the Opening Day roster. That said, if Spring Training truly mattered, both Lagrange and Dominguez would be on the team, no questions asked.
To learn more about the Yankees from Spring Training and beyond, subscribe to All Yankees Talk, where new episodes are featured twice a week!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jordon Lawrenz is a writer for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. Jordon is an accomplished writer for NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He contributes to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.