Yankees Confirm Interest in Re-Signing Star Outfielder

The New York Yankees are expected to be aggressive this offseason, and with one of their most coveted pieces in free agency, they're going to need to be. Cody Bellinger has attracted interest from across the league, and he is expected to be expensive. Still, the Yankees are very interested, at least according to general manager Brian Cashman.

In a remote interview, Cashman was asked whether re-signing Bellinger is considered a top priority for the organization this offseason.

"I mean, we're very interested in bringing him back, obviously now that he's a free agent," Cashman said. "He's going to have a lot of choices because he can do a lot of different things. He was a terrific addition for us last year, played a big role in the amount of success we wound up having, and certainly would love to have him come back to us."

"Where discussions with us as well as with others [are], you know Scott Boras is out having the conversations [...], it remains to be seen. We'd be better served if we could retain him, but if not then we'll have to look at alternative ways to fill [left field] and see where that takes us but it's pretty early in the process. I've said it before and I'll say it again, we'd like to have him back."

Bellinger's First Season in Pinstripes

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a double in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In his first season in New York, Bellinger proved to be a strong two-way player, contributing to the best of the Yankees' offense with a .272/ .334/ .480 slash line, 29 home runs and 98 RBIs in addition to seven outs above average as a defender, the Yankees are just highly unlikely to do better than a Bellinger reunion, and they should do everything they can to retain him.

Fellow Yankees free agent outfielder Trent Grisham, who had a breakout season in 2025, is expected to turn down a $22 million qualifying offer. Without Grisham or Bellinger returning, the Yankees would be in a tight spot in the outfield, with far younger and less reliable players picking up the slack.

Bellinger's Crowded Market

According to the Athletic's Jim Bowden, Bellinger's best fits in free agency are the Yankees, the New York Mets, the Houston Astros, the San Deigo Padres, the Cleveland Guardians, the Kansas City Royals, the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners. Bellinger has also been rumored to be considered a reunion with the Los Angeles Dodgers (resulting from a social media post by his wife).

If the Yankees are known for anything, it's their deep pockets. If they know what's good for them, they'll use that power to get their boy back.

