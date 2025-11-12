Yankees Chasing Mets All-Star Closer?

If the New York Yankees want to re-claim the American League East division title from the Toronto Blue Jays, general manager Brian Cashman will need to upgrade his bullpen. It just so happens an excellent option isn't that far down the road.

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz opted out of his record-setting five-year, $102 million contract and is one of the top relievers on the open market. Yes, the Mets would like to re-sign Diaz, but if that doesn't happen, look for several teams to pounce, including the Yankees, Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

"Diaz is going to draw interest from basically every big-market contender (e.g. Yankees, Dodgers, Giants, Blue Jays) and possibly from some smaller-payroll clubs with plenty of long-term financial flexibility (e.g. Tigers, Orioles)," MLB Trade Rumors notes. "The Angels haven’t been shy about shelling out huge dollars for relievers, either (Raisel Iglesias,)."

Contract Projections

MLB Trade Rumors projects Diaz will get a four-year, $82 million contract.

"With Diaz set to pitch next year at 32, it’s unlikely he’ll command another five-year deal," MLB Trade Rumors adds. "That makes it unlikely that he can find another nine-figure deal and top his record guarantee. However, Diaz should still have enough juice to get a four-year contract, and he could take aim at his AAV record."

Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; National League pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) of the New York Mets pitches in the ninth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Post's Jon Heyman is thinking the same thing about Diaz's next contract, ballparking the right-hander's new deal at four years and $80 million.

"Hard to see how the Mets don’t bring him back off his outstanding 2025 season (missing the playoffs certainly wasn’t his fault!)," Heyman reports.

Best Fits

The Athletic's Jim Bowden lists Diaz's best fits as the Mets, Yankees, Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. He predicts the three-time All-Star will land a four-year, $88 million contract.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand says the Yankees, Mets and Baltimore Orioles are best fits.

Diaz is seven years removed from his best season. In 2018, he led the majors with a career-high 57 saves while posting a 1.96 ERA. He also had sub-2.00 ERAs in 2020 (1.75), 2022 (1.31) and 2025 (1.63).

The fire-balling closer missed the 2023 season after tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee during the World Baseball Classic.

If he moves from Queens to the Bronx, Diaz would be a nice upgrade from Yankees right-handers Luke Weaver and Devin Williams, both of whom are free agents.

