Yankees Could Explore Reunion With WBC Standout

The World Baseball Classic is a chance for international players to fight for roster spots around the world, and that was once again the case for this utility player.

The New York Yankees had Italy's Jon Berti on their roster in the 2024 season. He spent last year with the Chicago Cubs but has struggled to find a new home in 2026.

After posting a 1.132 OPS with Team Italy, there has to be a team out there willing to take a chance on Berti. The Yankees have quite a bit of depth already, but Berti is a right-handed bat they could certainly use in their lineup.

The 36-year old has received interest from ten teams, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. At this time it hasn't been revealed if the Yankees reached out.

Berti Wants to Sign With a Contender

Free agent INF/OF Jon Berti is generating @MLB interest after posting a 1.132 OPS with Team Italy at the @WBCBaseball.



Ten teams have checked in, given Berti's bat and versatility. He intends to sign with a contender that needs him to play multiple positions. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 19, 2026

Not only does he want to sign with a contender, but Morosi said he's willing to play multiple positions. The Yankees love to move guys around, as seen with Ben Rice and what they're currently doing with Ryan McMahon.

New York's infield depth is a bit questionable, especially with Anthony Volpe set to be back in a month or two from his injury. Whether he's up to par or not will be a driving factor into how busy they are at the trade deadline, but why not start now?

Berti made quite the name for himself this month and there's nothing wrong with bringing in a red-hot bat. They just demoted one of their pitching prospects who was lights out this spring, so ultimately it would be shocking to see them make a move for Berti, even though he hit extremely well and is as versatile as it gets.

Revisiting Berti's 2024 Season in New York

Aaron Boone talks about the decision to start Jon Berti at first base for Game 2 of the ALDS: "He's looked outstanding over there [during workouts]"



For not starting Ben Rice: "Pretty tough draw for your first playoff game being against one of the toughest lefties in the game" pic.twitter.com/w6emJXwcJb — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 7, 2024

The Michigan native began his career with the Toronto Blue Jays before spending five seasons in Miami. He then joined the Yankees in 2024 where he played just 25 games, a major downgrade from the 100+ he played in 2022 and 2023. Keep in mind, 11 of his 33 postseason at-bats came in that 2024 season with the Yankees.

Berti had 66 at-bats and hit .273 with an OPS of .661. His career OPS sits at .690 so he was in that same ballpark. For what it's worth, he's hit just one big league homer in his last two seasons which accounts for 166 at-bats.

When it comes to his versatility, the Cubs even had him go out there and pitch in four games a year ago. He's played games at second base, third base, shortstop, along with all three outfield positions.

Depending on how high they are on Spencer Jones or how deadest they are on guys like Jose Caballero, Oswaldo Cabrera and Amed Rosario, Berti could at least be worth a look as a low risk/high reward signing.

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