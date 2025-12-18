Insider Predicts Yankees Lose Cody Bellinger to NL Rival

Is it time to call the New York Mets the new Evil Empire? That's what the New York Yankees must be wondering after losing another free agent to their cross-town rivals.

Of course, we all know about Juan Soto's defection from the Bronx to Queens after the 2024 season. This winter, he's been joined by relievers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver. And pretty soon, the list could also include free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger.

That's according to ESPN's David Schoenfield, who predicts Bellinger will be one-and-done at Yankee Stadium.

"(Mets president David) Stearns is clearly emphasizing defense -- bringing in Marcus Semien to play second base and ditching (Pete) Alonso. Bellinger fits in that regard, especially in left field, where he would be a plus defender, and he can handle center as well," Schoenfield writes.

In The Mix

"The Dodgers could be in the mix here as well, but that outfield hole for the Mets is glaring," Schoenfield adds. "If they aren't going to sign (Kyle) Tucker and if they're not willing to give a long-term deal to a pitcher, Bellinger is the best fit for them at the top of the market.

"Would the Mets give Bellinger a bigger contract than the one Alonso received from the Orioles? Bellinger is only a year younger, but over the past three seasons he has averaged 4.0 WAR while Alonso averaged 3.1," Schoenfield concludes.

And it's not just Schoenfield who is talking up Bellinger to the Mets.

Talking The Talk

"During Tuesday's episode of Hot Stove on MLB Network, insider Mark Feinsand reported that the Mets are still 'very in' on outfielder Cody Bellinger in free agency," according to SI's Logan VanDine.

Sep 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a RBI-single against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

"After losing (Pete) Alonso/(Edwin) Diaz, a good PR move for the Mets would be stealing Cody Bellinger from the Yankees, however pyrrhic a victory that may be," The Athletic's Brendan Kuty tweeted last week.

"The Mets like Cody Bellinger very much. He fits their run-prevention goal," theNew York Post's Jon Heyman reported last week.

Outfield Alternatives

As for the Yankees, should general manager Brian Cashman whiff on Bellinger and pass on Tucker, the 2026 outfield likely will consist of Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Jasson Dominguez, with top slugging prospect Spencer Jones also in the mix.

The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Cubs. His resume includes a pair of All-Star nods, two Silver Slugger Awards and a Gold Glove Award.

Bellinger looked good in pinstripes, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

