Yankees Reliever Best Fit for Dodgers?
New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams will be navigating free agency this offseason after a rocky first season with the Yankees, and he could be a powerful asset on a new team. While his performance in New York gave fans pause, Williams has a strong history of being deadly on the mound, and he could enjoy the rest of his redemption arc in a new uniform.
Williams lost the closer role after a few blown saves damaged his reputation for getting out of games unscathed, and he was moved to lower-leverage spots for a time; a spot where he thrived. In the meantime, the Yankees made an active effort to shore up the bullpen amid a summer of disappointing losses (many of them pitching casualties). Among their acquisitions was Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar, who became the Yankees' replacement closer, and is expected to stay on into 2026.
Williams to the Dodgers?
On his list of MLB free agents who could break out on new teams in 2026, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer pointed out that Williams has an elite track record, and perhaps after one season floundering on the Yankees, could thrive under different circumstances (as he has before). Rymer specifically pointed to current World Series contenders the Los Angeles Dodgers as an ideal landing place for Williams.
"Williams said this month that he's open to returning to the Yankees, though his preference is to sign with a team as a closer," Rymer wrote. "Given the presence of David Bednar, that could complicate a reunion."
"Instead, how about the superpower on the other coast? Unless the Dodgers are going to keep Roki Sasaki in their bullpen — which seems unlikely — they're going to need to fix what is still a shaky relief corps even now in the World Series."
Williams in Pinstripes and Beyond
Williams joined the Yankees in December of 2024, and was their Opening Day closer in 2025. With time, Williams regained his footing and gave an impressive September and October performance, even earning himself a standing ovation after a 1 1/3 inning outing in a winning game of the ALCS.
Williams, 31, made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he played for six seasons. Williams was NL Rookie of the Year and NL Reliever of the Year in 2020 with a stunning 0.33 ERA in 22 games.
Williams has shared that he is open to a reunion with the Yankees, but after this season, it does feel unlikely. Williams ended the regular season with a 4.79 ERA in 67 games, and alongside embattled shortstop Anthony Volpe (who is now known to have been suffering from a shoulder injury), Williams took his fair share of abuse from Yankee fans and commentators this season. It's just as good a reason as any to get far away from New York, even with the redemption arc in progress.
