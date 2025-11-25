Yankees Pitcher Tim Hill Wins Prestigious Award From Red Sox

Though he never played for the Boston Red Sox, the Red Sox organization announced New York Yankees relief pitcher Tim Hill as the winner of their 2025 Tony Conigliaro Award, recognizing a major leaguer who "Major Leaguer who has overcome adversity through the attributes of spirit, determination, and courage that were trademarks of Tony C."

Hill was honored by the recognition, earned in part for his recovery from colon cancer and his remarkable return to major league baseball.

“I am humbled and grateful to be recognized as this year’s recipient of the Tony Conigliaro Award,” Hill said, via MLB. “Tony’s story is one of determination and resilience, two qualities I have always admired. One thing I’ve learned is that a little inspiration along with determination can go a long way. This award itself is a reminder that setbacks don’t have to define you. I’d like to thank the committee and the Conigliaro family for this award and for continuing to honor Tony’s legacy.”

The award is named after Red Sox outfielder Tony Conigliaro who had his MLB career cut short by a fastball to his left eye in 1967. Conigliaro died in 1990, aged 45.

"It was a high fastball. He didn't move at all. He didn't even flinch, jerk his head or anything. It was hard to sit there & take a pitch like that. When I found out how serious it was, I tried to visit him at the hospital but they were only letting the family in.

Tim Hill's Resilience

Hill was diagnosed with colon cancer during spring training in 2015. His father, Jerry Hill, had died of the same disease in 2006, when Hill was 17. The then-25-year-old had played just one season in the minors when he underwent eight months of cancer treatment and had half of his colon removed.

In January 2016, after receiving a clean bill of health, Hill recovered with astonishing speed. According to an MLB report from the time, he was able to make rapid lifestyle changes to get ready to play baseball again.

Sep 15, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tim Hill (54) delivers a pitch during the game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals won 10-3. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"A switch went off one day, Hill said, and his appetite returned," Nick Kappel wrote in 2018. "He ate six to seven meals a day, and in tandem with his team-recommended weight-lifting program, he gained 65 pounds in two-and-a-half months."

In 2016, the submarine arm returned to the minor league system and made the Kansas City Royals' Opening Day roster in 2018.

In 2024, after stints with the San Diego Padres and the Chicago White Sox, Hill signed on with the Yankees for one year and achieved a career-low 2.05 ERA. The Yankees signed him on again for 2025, in which he logged a 3.09 ERA over 70 games.

As their first bullpen move of this offseason, the Yankees took Hill's $3 million club option, keeping the 35-year-old on for 2026.

