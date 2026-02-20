Gerrit Cole Has Yankees Stars Buzzing After First Batting Practice

With all eyes on New York Yankees pitching prospect Elmer Rodriguez, Gerrit Cole was the one turning heads.

The 2023 Cy Young Award winning pitcher hasn't thrown a live batting practice since getting Tommy John surgery.

Now, he continues to show his progress. While he only faced three batters and threw roughly 20 pitches, this is a massive step in the right direction.

Back to back AL MVP Aaron Judge and pitching coach Matt Blake spoke with Gary Phillips of NY Daily News and had nothing but great things to say about Cole's recovery.

Gerrit Cole's Return Recieves Rave Reviews

“Thought he was sharp,” Blake said. "Good life. Good to get the first one under his belt.”

Phillips noted Cole was reaching 95-96 mph consistently with his fastest pitch being recorded at 96.9 mph. Phillips mentioned he showed off his "new, over-the-head windup" and even worked from the stretch.

Judge chimed in, "His stuff is still electric. That’s the amazing thing after a grueling, long rehab. To see 97 already, so early in the process, means nothing but good things for us down the road, that’s for sure."

“To me, it looked just like any other year where he’s pumping 97 mph, he’s working the corners, he’s attacking the strike zone. It looked like the old 45 that I’ve seen for years," Judge added. “If you would have told me he just got off of Tommy John and this was his first time facing live hitters, you would have never known.”

Spring Training Debut Incoming?

Full AB: Trent Grisham strikes out on a 95 mph fastball from Gerrit Cole pic.twitter.com/nh5TFcJYZQ — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) February 20, 2026

The last thing the Yankees want to do is rush Cole back, but for whatever reason they seem eager to get him out there during Spring Training. It would be an inning or two, at most, and shouldn't be something Yankees fans should expect more than once.

At the end of the day, this team's rotation is already in good shape. Knowing Cole is returning sooner rather than later certainly helps, but the Yankees are always one injury away from seeing everything burn to the ground.

After Cole missed the entire 2025 season, rushing Cole back is the worst decision they could make. According to all reports, his return timetable remains the same despite him throwing a live BP here in late February. No matter what, the Yankees need to protect Cole at all costs and make sure he's available late in the season when they need him the most.

