Yankees Star Prospect Cracks Top 10 Under 20 List

Having a stellar farm system helps in more ways than one, and it's great to see the New York Yankees have a shortstop in this Top 10.

Of the current prospects born in 2005, George Lombard Jr. was placed at No. 6 in ESPN's list of 20-year-olds. He's topped by fellow shortstops Colt Emerson, Roch Chowlowsky, and Franklin Arias.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel listed the Top 10 players in every age bracket from 16-25. Sadly for the Yankees, the only player to crack any of those lists was Lombard.

That said, he's still among great company. The Double-A prospect is starting to earn a ton of respect, if he hasn't already earned it. While it's unknown if he'll make it to the majors this season, Lombard is well on his way to doing so sooner rather than later.

George Lombard's Bright Future

Feb 22, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. (96) is congratulated after he scored a run during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

There were talks in the past about the Yankees using Lombard as a key trade piece, but those have begun to stall. If New York was serious about landing an ace like Milwaukee Brewers Freddy Peralta, Lombard might need to be moved.

At this current moment, his name is off the table. Having been drafted No. 26 in 2023, it's clear just how high this organization is on him. Knowing shortstop is a premium position, it makes him even more important should the team decide to trade him in the near future.

Lombard has been open to moving positions, but him being at shortstop is a sign they may not need a guy like Bo Bichette. While it certainly wouldn't hurt to bring in another guy with experience, that is indeed one of the many ways they could help save money. Either way, it's not like Lombard would make the opening day roster like Bichette would.

AAA On Lombard's Horizon

Hudson Valley Renegades infielder George Lombard Jr. is interviewed during media day on April 1, 2025. | Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his three years in the minors, Lombard has maintained a steady pace of playing for two teams each season. Last year, he made his Double A debut playing 108 games with the Somerset Patriots. That's quite a large sample size, so one could only assume his time in AA will be short-lived to start the 2026 season.

Lombard got off to a red-hot start last season in A+ as he put up a .983 OPS in his 24 games before being promoted. Things began to stall in Somerset as his average sat at .215. With 124 strikeouts in 108 games, it's clear Lombard has something to work on as his career progresses.

