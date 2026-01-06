Which Pitching Target Best Fits Yankees?

When Hot Stove season started following the 2025 World Series, the New York Yankees were linked time and again to trade rumors involving Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

However in 2026, the Yankees find themselves linked to Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta and Miami Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera.

"Per source, Yankees, Mets and Cubs have shown interest in Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera and Marlins are listening," the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reports.

"Astros and Orioles inquired earlier. Talks ongoing with Yankees, The Athletic reported a little while ago," Jackson adds.

"The are listening to trade offers for starter Edward Cabrera, with the Yankees, Mets, Cubs and Orioles all still showing interest," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

Heating Up

The market for Peralta is heating up as well.

"The Freddy Peralta talks are about to resume in earnest," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon report.

"Both New York clubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox are among the teams showing interest," The Athletic adds.

All Quiet on the Skubal Front

As for Skubal, his market remains, well, quiet.

"Detroit has set a very high price tag on the lefty, and the expectation within the organization is that Skubal will be in their camp at the outset of spring training," ESPN's Buster Olney reports.

"One executive opined the Milwaukee Brewers should have more offers for Freddy Peralta than the Tigers do for Skubal -- even though the latter is a two-time Cy Young winner," ESPN's Jesse Rogers writes.

"Yes, there is a talent gap but perhaps not enough to offset the salary difference between the two for 2026 and the fact that either could be signed to a one-year deal," Rogers adds. "Teams simply love that the Brewers ace is owed just $8 million next season, which means Milwaukee should do well in terms of return if Peralta is traded."

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal celebrates striking out Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in the sixth inning of ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skubal, who will be a free agent after the 2026 season, would likely take a big bite out of the Yankees' farm system. Think George Lombard Jr., Spencer Jones, Cam Schlittler and/or Clarke Schmidt. And that's just the beginning.

Comparing Resumes

Both Peralta and Cabrera will have lower price tags, but come with less impressive resumes.

Skubal: 29 years old, two Cy Young Awards, two All-Star appearances, two top-10 finishes in MVP voting, two ERA titles, 1 Triple Crown, career-low 2.21 ERA in 2025.

Peralta: 29 years old, two-time All-Star, one top-five finish in Cy Young voting, career high 17 wins in 2025.

Cabrera: 27 years old, no All-Star appearances, no votes for Cy Young, career-high 8 wins in 2025.

A lot of this comes down to what Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is willing to do. If he re-signs outfielder Cody Bellinger, than maybe Jones and/or Jasson Dominguez becomes nice trade chips.

Clearly, Skubal is the crown jewel and will cost the most. But keep in mind, he could be one and done, much like Juan Soto was with the Yankees before bolting for the Mets.

Peralta is the middle-of-the-road option, a reliable arm with some upside. Cabrera will be the cheapest and the least dependable of the three.

As of right now, the Yankees will head into spring training minus Schmidt, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, all of whom are recovering from arm surgery but are expected to return to the mound in 2026.

