Yankees Fans Not Thrilled After Edward Cabrera News

A deal has been made and the New York Yankees once again learned their fate when it came to a player they had long been linked to.

The Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs are finalizing a trade that will send starting pitcher Edward Cabrera to the NL Central.

Once again, the Yankees have struck out. They still have their eyes on fellow NL Central pitcher Freddy Peralta, but it's clear they're going to need to go above and beyond to make something happen this offseason.

After missing out on another top name, Yankees fans are beyond upset. At this point, they feel like the team has done nothing to address their glaring issues this offseason, and they'd be 100% correct.

Yankees Fans Don't Hold Back On Organization

Spoiler alert 🚨- Yanks aren’t doing anything this offseason. Move on from the Yankees, Jon! — Ralph (@RALPH1203) January 7, 2026

"This franchise is so pathetic man," one fan wrote in response to Jon Heyman saying the Yankees were 'never close' to trading for Cabrera.

"Yankees fans gonna lose “never close” as a cope and then say they don’t need a starting pitcher. Did the same with Imai. I’d love to see the excuses for this one," someone commented as another added, "Yankees might not have known the offseason started yet."

Classic Yankees — Gatsby (@ZachGatsby) January 7, 2026

That led to a separate response, "Sounds like the Yanks are just talking to lots of teams but haven't been serious about a player yet, they are sure taking their time."

"D**n the Yankees still not making moves in 2026," this fan said as they were left perplexed. Someone else responded, "Yankees never are, but hey we certainly lead the league in 'check ins'."

🤣🤣🤣I hate Cashman — xx (@NYsportSufferer) January 7, 2026

One fan asked, "If the Yankees really were "never close" why is this worth putting in the headline Jon," as they question the insider's inclusion of their team.

"I love how Heyman continues to turn the dagger with Yankees Fans saying they were "never close'," another added. That led to this fan responding, "WHAT ARE THE YANKEES DOING?!"

The Yankees are never close, they are good at making believe that they are going after someone and they are not going after anyone — John Frank (@magneto19800706) January 7, 2026

"Lol Yankees," someone commented as at this point there's nothing for fans to do other than laugh. Time and time again the team sees their name linked to these players, but for whatever reason the organization simply isn't putting in the effort.

While the Yankees certainly didn't want to overpay for a pitcher who is injury prone, it's not like Cabrera is 42-years-old. The 27-year-old has a career 25-29 record and will certainly help the Cubs pursue another playoff run while the Yankees are sitting back and doing nothing.

