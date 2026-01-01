Yankees Fans Facing Impossible New Year's Resolution

The New York Yankees will still be under the management of Aaron Boone in 2026, and fans have been urged to behave themselves in the New Year. For the most part.

Like most New Year's resolutions, it won't make March.

In his list of "realistic" resolutions for the fan communities in New York City, The New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy asked fans not to call for Boone's firing until at least August 1, insisting that he should only be judged on how he handles games in October.

He did not extend the same grace to general manager Brian Cashman, who he blames for the Yankees' slow offseason so far.

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees general manger Brian Cashman before game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"Now, no such resolution will be made about general manager Brian Cashman, whose quiet offseason has left a roster rich with holes," Dunleavy wrote. "Any struggles before the in-season trade deadline — when Cashman tends to act — should be pinned on the front office’s inactivity as big-name free agents came off the board, and not on Boone."

Boone's Leadership in New York

Boone will likely be held responsible for his leadership throughout the season leading up to October anyway, if past seasons are anything to go on. Fans seem to like Boone well enough as a person, but his attitude gets on their nerves, and his lineup and bullpen choices are often criticized by the famously harsh New York crowd.

Boone has led the Yankees since 2018, leading them to a World Series appearance in 2024 and making the postseason in all but one of his seasons at the helm. This season, the skipper was mostly mocked for his "it's right in front of us" catchphrase, particularly over the summer while the Yankees were in a slump. As the team looks to run it back with their players and their management, the fans are unlikely to be the element that changes.

Sep 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks towards home plate during a pitching change in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When asked whether he expected to still be their manager in 2025, Boone pointed out that he is on contract through 2027, so the soonest Yankee fans are likely to be rid of Boone will be 2028.

This offseason, Boone talked to the press at a food drive in the Bronx, where he admitted that the Yankees have not met with Japanese starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai, and at the time, he was unsure that they would meet with him at all. Fans seemed to have the good sense not to blame Boone for the lack of movement on the pitching front; they'll save their breath for the spring.

As for Cashman, he recently said “There’s not a lot of inventory that I’m interested in coming off the board yet" (via The New York Post), so the best of the Yankees' offseason is hopefully still to come.

