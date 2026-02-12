Yankees Projected Lineup is Dividing Fans

The New York Yankees offseason has been a hot topic of discussion, and rightfully so.

Looking at their projected 2026 lineup, things are looking a bit too similar to 2025. Some believe that's for the best while others question this team's decision.

Both sides have valid points, it's just a matter of seeing how this team actually looks come the regular season.

With Spring Training right around the corner, the Yankees know they need to put the doubters to rest as this lineup isn't undergoing any other major changes.

Yankees Fans React to Projected Lineup

The same exact team that got bounced from the playoffs last year. Don’t expect anything different this year — Brad Highcove (@ll_Cubby_ll) February 12, 2026

"Number 1 offense in baseball running it back but with Stanton to start, and an actual 3B to start with a weak March/April schedule then Cole and Rodon returning? 95 wins at the least," this fan wrote.

Another added, "Their studs were studs 5 yrs ago, their young guys are good not great & that rotation is an 8/10 if it stays healthy ... 6/10 if not. Was surprised they didnt make more moves this offseason. Hopefully we'll see them return to form. A competitive Yankee team is good for baseball."

They had the largest run differential last year. And that was with DJL in the first half. They should be fine — Rene (@ReneCJ22) February 12, 2026

"Judge's power still carries, but that rotation's mid," someone noted. That led to a separate response, "The lineup will be fine. The rotation has some questions. The bullpen is a disaster."

This fan commented, "The OD rotation looks uninspiring on paper but once everyone’s back Cole Fried Schlittler Rodon Warren/Weathers/Gil is top 5 in MLB."

Pretty great 1-6, meh 7-9. Rotation is top heavy but will get much better with Cole — Diretimes (@bolts10213) February 12, 2026

"Still need a lead off and the back half of that batting rotation is a black hole..." one fan wrote. Another responded, "As a Yankees fan? I feel disgusted. I know some guys will come back from injury but man what an absolute troll Brian Cashman is."

"They have 24 of the 26 men from the ALDS roster on this team. Won’t end any differently," someone commented. That led to another questionable fan, "Pretty mediocre on paper," along with, "Need to fix the left handed hitting catcher situation. Two years in a row. Unacceptable."

The rotation if really healthy should be great, but the lineup is too left handed and lacks a second star behind judge, and the bullpen is questionable. They’ll be good but I’m still concerned. — Jordan Blackwell (@blackwelll1995) February 12, 2026

This fan remained positive, "I'm OK with this lineup and rotation. They should compete well. Hope is that Rice and Wells continue to progress and Caballero makes a difference. Getting Cole's and Rodon back at some point should help a lot. 92 wins."

There are quite a mix of reactions out there with some Yankees fans being much more hopeful than others. Everyone has their eyes on the World Series, and this team feels confident their similar lineup from last year can get them there.

