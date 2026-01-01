Yankees Fans React to Disappointing Tatsuya Imai News

After months of speculation, Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai made his decision. The New York Yankees knew they were long in the mix for the 27-year-old, but ultimately the righty chose the Houston Astros.

Imai is a three-time NPB All-Star and is coming off a stellar career with the Saitama Seibu Lions. With the MLB on his mind, New York had often thought they would be the frontrunners to land him.

At the end of the day, the Yankees thought wrong. Houston was able to pull the rug out from underneath them at the last minute as Imai made his decision on January 1.

Yankees Fans React To Imai's Astros' Signing

Star Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai and the Houston Astros are in agreement on a free agent contract, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 1, 2026

"Ayy, good pick up for the Astros! I know White Sox were in on him, i'm just glad he didn't end up a Yankee. Time to see what that 1.92 ERA and 0.892 WHIP can do in the MLB," one fan wrote as Jeff Passan broke the news.

"Live look at the Yankees front office this offseason," someone commented which included a hilarious meme that must be seen to be believed. Clearly, Yankees fans aren't happy.

Live look at the Yankees front office this offseason pic.twitter.com/Rhw7X3Scur — Onyx (@OnyxOdds) January 1, 2026

Another commented, "Lmfao Daaaaaaaa Yankees lose!" This person added, "The Yankees are an absolute joke and it’s sickening."

Fans continued to express their displeasure, "Brian Cashman is still wasting time haggling over years and dollars with Cody Bellinger to care, sir." That sparked another response, "Yankees!!!!!! What happened!!!"

Brian Cashman is still wasting time haggling over years and dollars with Cody Bellinger to care, sir pic.twitter.com/O81njJfZJk — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) January 1, 2026

"Yankees miss on another free agent," this individual commented with another cant-miss meme. Yankees fans remain frustrated and irritated with the news, "Are the Yankees even participating this year?"

Another chimed in, "Yankees in shambles lol," as someone wrote, "Brian Cashman still in 2025," with the crying emoji.

Yankees Swing And Miss On Imai

Sep 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on from the dugout against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Imai was nearly lights out last season with a 1.92 ERA with 178 strikeouts and just 45 walks in 163.2 innings pitched. Sometimes these NPB players struggle adjusting to the MLB, but that doesn't seem like it'll be the case for Imai.

While the jury is still out, it's incredibly irritating to Yankees fans they weren't able to land the flamethrower. Time and time again this offseason, the Yankees have come up short, and this is yet another example of that.

Yankees fans have had to endure a lot with Aaron Boone as manager, but things continue to get worse before they get better. There's still potential for a great 2026 season, but adding Imai would've helped them tremendously.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!