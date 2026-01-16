Yankees Fans React to Missing on Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette is heading to New York, but it's not to play for the New York Yankees.

Bichette signed a monstrous three-year, $126 million contract that includes a pair of opt-outs. After learning of Kyle Tucker's contract the night prior, it's safe to say things have gotten out of hand.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees are still stuck dealing with Cody Bellinger. The former NL MVP refuses to budge and the Yankees chances of resigning him are getting more and more slim.

At the end of the day, Yankees fans aren't happy about not signing Tucker or Bichette. They shouldn't be happy, because simply put, this offseason has been a disaster.

Yankees Fans React To Bichette Signing With The Mets

Hal and cashman are putting in that work!! — ight imma head out (@joshmcreddd) January 16, 2026

"Sorry but Cody Bellinger will not be enough. They need to sell their soul to trade for tatis or some crazy s**t trade," one crying Yankees fan wrote. Another added, "Organization is pathetic. Won’t utilize being one of the most profitable franchises in sports in a league with NO CAP. Letting Judge rot."

That led to this comment, "And Hal and cashman surely sleeping, or are they still complaining about how poor they are?"

So we’re actually not doing anything — Yankeesszn (@sportsznnn) January 16, 2026

"Let’s not watch this year, Yankees fans," someone said as all Yankees fans eye an agreement. Someone else wrote, "Yankees really gonna run the same line up from last year but somehow it’s gonna be even worse."

"The Yankees really didn't have 126 mil to give to him?" One fan asked with a crying emoji. That sparked a separate response, "If they get bellinger over us and we don’t get Freddy Peralta via trade. I might be out on the season this team is no where near competitive enough."

At this point the only explanation is that the Yankees know the lockout is coming and they refuse to spend money. — John Burns (@Jburns404) January 16, 2026

"Not like anyone is beating the Doddgers so who really cares at this point," someone commented after they signed Tucker to an unbelievable contract the night prior.

This fan chimed in, "It's time to put a warrant out for Cashman's arrest," as another fan added, "I'm thinking if I shouuld stop liking the Yankees."

Yankees Struck Out Again

These short term high AAV free agent deals will likely be the new norm for contending teams unless a player enters FA really young like Soto did.

In no way is Bo Bichette close to a $42M AAV player, but the short years make it palatable. Same goes for Tucker. Pay extra to win now — Jeriel Aponte (@AponteJsmoove) January 16, 2026

It doesn't matter how much these free agents should be worth, it matters what they're signing for. Bellinger is going to milk every last penny he can out of the Yankees organization, and rightfully so.

Until a salary cap is implemented, teams like the Dodgers and Mets are going to keep taking advantage of it. For whatever reason, the Yankees refuse to do so and it's putting them at quite the disadvantage.

