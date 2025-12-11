Yankees Make First Post-Winter Meetings Free Agency Move

The New York Yankees have made their first post-Winter Meetings free agent signing.

The Yankees have signed right-handed relief pitching prospect Bradley Hanner to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training, Jeol Sherman of the New York Post reported.

Yankees signed reliever Bradley Hanner to a minor league deal with invite to spring training. Will earn $800K if in the majors. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 11, 2025

Sherman added that Hanner will earn $800,000 if he makes the MLB roster.

Hanner's History

Hanner, 26, was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 21st round of the 2019 draft out of Patrick & Henry Community College in Martinsville, Va.

Hanner was promoted to High-A ball with the Twins until he was waived in 2022 and claimed by the Cleveland Guardians. He was then assigned to Double-A Akron in 2023 and promoted to Triple-A Columbus at the end of the 2024 season.

The Guardians invited Hanner to spring training in 2025 and then transferred him to the development list for Triple-A Columbus.

Hanner then elected to become a free agent on Nov. 6.

Hanner by the Numbers

Hanner is coming off a 2025 season that saw him pitch in 42 games and 49.1 innings. He finished with a 4.74 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 62 strikeouts and two saves. Hanner also had an 8.2 H/9, 2.4 HR/9, 4.6 BB/9 and an 11.3 SO/9.

Columbus Clippers pitcher Bradley Hanner (36) reacts after pitching the ball during the game against the Buffalo Bisons at Huntington Park on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hanner's ERA was the highest it has been since 2021, when he was in Low-A ball with Minnesota. Hanner also allowed a career-worst 13 home runs, but had a career-best 45 hits allowed and SO/9.

In his minor league career, Hanner has a 4.25 ERA and a record of 31-22 in 203 games and 296.2 innings. He also has 342 career strikeouts and allowed 250 hits, and 162 runs.

Yankees Recent Pitching Aquisitions

It was no secret that the Yankees were targeting outfielders and pitchers this offseason, and Hanner is just one of the likely many more signings to come. We've seen the pitching additions, but are still waiting on that big outfielder signing, whether it's Cody Bellinger, Kyle Tucker or another option.

The most recent move the Yankees made was selecting 25-year-old pitcher Cade Winquest from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Rule 5 Draft. It was the Yankees' first Rule 5 Draft acquisition since 2011.

The Yankees have also signed pitchers Yerry Rodriguez and Michael Arias to minor league deals, and left-hander Ryan Yarbrough to a one-year major league contract.

