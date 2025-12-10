Yankees Make Historic Rule 5 Draft Selection

The New York Yankees have made their first Rule 5 Draft selection for the first time in 14 years.

The Yankees selected 25-year-old right-handed relief pitcher Cade Winquest from the St. Louis Cardinals with the 30th pick in the draft.

The last pick the Yankees made in the Rule 5 Draft was right-handed pitcher Brad Meyers from the Nationals. Meyers was then returned to Washington less than a year later.

The last Yankees selection in the Rule 5 Draft to remain on the team for more than one season was Billy Parker in 1973.

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees general manger Brian Cashman before game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Yankees Select Winquest

Winquest stands at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the eighth round of the 2022 draft out of the University of Texas at Arlington.

Winquest reportedly has a fastball that can hit near triple-digits, a mid-80s cutter, a high-70s to low-80s sluve and a changeup around 90 mph.

In 2025, Wingquest was promoted to AA Springfield in July and had a 3.19 ERA, 42 strikeouts and a 1.28 WHIP. He also had an 8.9 H9, a 2.6 BB9 and an 89.9 SO9.

Winquest has never been promoted above AA in his pro career. He has a minor league career average of 4.19 ERA, along with 219 total strikeouts, 92 walks and allowed 14 home runs in 58 games.

How the Rule 5 Draft Works

To draft Winquest, the Yankees had to pay the Cardinals $100,000. Winquest is now assigned to the Yankees' 26-man roster.

If the Yankees want to move Winquest to the minors again, then he must be placed on waivers. If he were to clear waivers, then he must be offered back to the Cardinals for $50,000. If the Cardinals decline the offer, then he could go to the minor leagues under the Yankees' control.

Yankees 2026 Bullpen

Winquest is now the sixth member of the Yankees bullpen heading into 2026. But don't expect this to be the final group heading into the season.

The Yankees have reportedly expressed interest in Cubs reliever Brad Keller and Brewers' Trevor Megill. Keller posted a career-low 2.07 ERA in Chicago last season and had a 4-2 record with three saves. Megill was named an All-Star for the first time this past season. He also recorded a career-high 30 saves and a career-low 2.49 ERA.

The Yankees will also be without bullpen ace Devin Williams, who landed a three-year deal with the New York Mets after a career-high 4.79 ERA a season ago.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!