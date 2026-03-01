Yankees Invite Randal Grichuk to Major League Spring Training

The Randal Grichuk announcement came earlier this week, and now the New York Yankees have made it official. They have invited him to Major League spring training, according to their X account.

The Yankees have been in search of a fourth outfielder all winter, and look to have finally landed on Grichuk, who, at one time in his career, seemed to slay whatever pitcher they could throw at him. After spending years with the Toronto Blue Jays, not only do the Yankees have a right-handed batter who has done well in his career against lefties, but Grichuk also has experience in the American League East.

Mar 22, 2022; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Randal Grichuk (15) hits a grand slam in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When asked about it, manager Aaron Boone stated that, while there is no guarantee that Grichuk makes it to Opening Day with the Yankees, he will have a real chance to compete. The skipper said he carries a valuable skill set.

"He's kind of settled into that role here now in the last few years – in '23 and '24, and even the first part of '25, he was killing lefties," Boone said, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

"I think he struggled a little bit when he got traded to Kansas City at the deadline last year. But we think he has a chance to be a factor for us. So, we'll see. There's no guarantee there. There's competition for those last couple of spots on the roster. "We definitely want to see what Randal looks like and what he's capable of, because at his best, I think there's a real opportunity for a role there."

What it Means for Jones and Dominguez

If Grichuk does make the team, that could mean Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones will be on their way back to Scranton together. Of course, competition isn't the worst thing for young players.

Last spring, the first base job was either going to veteran Dominic Smith, who had already played a lot in New York, or Ben Rice. While Smith was the more proven talent, the Yankees opted for Rice. While it may not look so great for Jones or Dominguez making the team with Grichuk there, having experience doesn't always give a player the edge.

Another example was in 2023, when the shortstop job was down to Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe. Heading into that year, Peraza was the clear favorite. In the end, he struggled, and a hot February and March made all the difference for Volpe.

Jones and Domínguez are likely headed to AAA, but if they play well enough, both of them have all the talent to force the Yankees' hand here.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!