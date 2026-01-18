Trading Jazz Chisholm Makes Less Sense for Yankees Now

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been involved in trade rumors all winter. The dynamic infielder will be a top free agent next winter, and the thought of trading him probably has to do with the fact that the New York Yankees will scoff at whatever price he'll command.

That, and at the start of the off-season, there were realistic options to replace his production. Where are they getting a bat similar to his now?

Things have changed. Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker have come off the board. There are no viable Cody Bellinger pivots — even though logic dictates Bellinger should have been the pivot to the two prized free agents.

No Logical Reason to Trade Chisholm Now

If the Yankees had landed Bichette, then the need to trade Chisholm could have been greater. Bichette would have slotted over to second because the organization would need to give Anthony Volpe his 10,000th shot at redeeming himself, and Chisholm ends up being the odd man out.

Now, Chisholm could have gone to center field in that situation. He did grade out well by Outs Above Average, the years the Miami Marlins threw him out there. In that case, they could have kept him, and his price would have gone up as a slugger playing a premier defensive position.

Apr 20, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. catches a fly ball during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Bichette is gone, though. His signing was the only logical avenue to trading Chisholm, so, as it stands, there's no reason to deal him at this point.

The Yankees may end up finding a great bat to play second base on the trade market, but until that happens, it's safe to assume that the Opening Day second baseman will be Chisholm. Barring injury, of course.

The fact is, unless Chisholm is involved in a transformative trade that changes the shape of the Yankees' 26-man roster, dealing him makes less sense than it did when winter first started. For one, who knows if Cody Bellinger even comes back?

In the scenario where they trade Chisholm and Bellinger goes to a team like the Mets, they would lose at least 60 home runs. Nico Hoerner is a long shot, but even if that trade does happen, he doesn't provide much power. His value comes through different avenues, like speed and defense, but it's hard for a lineup to be ripped of slugging in that fashion, and replicate what it did a season prior.

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) reacts after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The consensus is that most would feel frustrated if the Yankees ran it back. Going backwards would be worse. At least a return to baseline gives them a chance, as frustrating as that scenario is.

Retaining Chisholm

Instead of trading Chisholm, the Yankees should work on keeping him. He is just a different bat than he was with the Miami Marlins. In 403 games with the Marlins, he had a 102 wRC+. He hit .246/309/.440 with 66 homers.

In 176 games with the Yankees, he has a 128 wRC+. He has hit .251/.330/.486 and is on his way to eclipsing his total homers with the Marlins in much fewer games. Chisholm has 42 big blasts with the Yankees.

He is also coming off a dynamic 30/30 season. It's a feat that not even the great Rickey Henderson touched during his tenure in pinstripes.

Chisholm's past injuries are indeed a concern, but how many second basemen are posting the numbers that he does? Plus, he has completely transformed his game in the Bronx. How many times have we seen the Joey Gallos of the world meltdown in New York? Poor Gallo went to his favorite team and it went as poorly as anybody could have imagined. It's to the point that he's working on being a pitcher now. Chisholm is closer to a big payday then learning a splitter.

Jun 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo (13) reacts after striking out during the twelfth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The biggest flaw Chisholm's detractors can point to is funny quotes. That and getting into social media spats with a bunch of basement dwellers making weird and sexist remarks about his fiancée — which, who can blame him for getting mad there.

Even if one believes he should have more decorum, none of that affects what happens on the field. These are non-issues if you're the type to touch grass, and not just doomscrolling all day.

