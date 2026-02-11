IKF Becomes Latest Former Player to Call Out Yankees

When the New York Yankees faced off against the Boston Red Sox in last season's AL Wild Card round, the Toronto Blue Jays were minding their own business and preparing for their own playoff run, right?

That wasn't the case, at least if you ask to former Yankee and Blue Jay and current Red Sox infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa. According to IKF, who signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox last week after losing the World Series as a Blue Jay in 2025, Toronto was rooting for the Yankees in that series because they would be an easier team to beat in the Divisional Series.

“We thought it was a better matchup for us the other way [facing the Yankees],” he said earlier this week (via the Boston Globe's Tim Healey).

To his credit, the Blue Jays took down the Pinstripes in just four games, outscoring the Yankees 34-19. Toronto went on to defeat the Seattle Mariners in the Championship Series, but fell in seven games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

IKF Has History with Yankees

Kiner-Falefa spent two seasons with the Yankees, in 2022 and 2023 before an initial stint with Toronto sent him to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He slashed .261/ .314/ .327 for an OPS of .641 in 2022 and .242/ .306/ .340 for an OPS of .682 in 2023.

Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) takes early batting practice before game six of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Despite spending much of the 2022 season at shortstop (138 games, to be exact) he was bumped from the position in favor of Anthony Volpe in 2023, adopting much more of a utility role that saw him play more games in center field than any other position.

Now, with a heartbreaking World Series run under his belt, IKF will spend his next season in Boston for $6 million. The rivalry between the Yankees and Red Sox is storied, and seems to get hotter and hotter the more disgruntled played from either team join their rival.

During the very same AL Wild Card series, rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler slammed the Red Sox with a history-making 12 strikeouts and no runs allowed in eight inning. After the game, Schlittler, a Massachusetts native, said he was fueled to shut down his beloved childhood team by cruel comments Red Sox fans were making to his mother on social media.

The two teams first face off this season for a three game series at Fenway Park in April, followed by three more at home in early June. In total, the Yankees will face the Red Sox in nine games this season.

