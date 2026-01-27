Yankees Infielder Named Extension Candidate This Offseason

In a world where the New York Yankees just re-signed Cody Bellinger, CBS Sports is urging them to bring back Jazz Chisholm as well.

Mike Axisa put together a list of 10 players who are on expiring contracts who he believes are extension candidates.

It just so happens that Chisholm, who's entering his third season with the Yankees, is on that list.

Axisa lists the pros and cons of this move, and why he doesn't fully expect it to happen. That said, it's on his radar and it's worth noting as the Yankees and Chisholm have quite the relationship.

Yankees Potential Jazz Chisholm Extension

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"The Yankees do not extend players often, though Chisholm might be the best position player scheduled to hit free agency next offseason," Axisa wrote. He notes that Chisholm is "very much in his prime" and loves the idea of the Yankees keeping him around due to Yankee Stadium being extremely kind to lefty hitters.

Axisa continued, "It's not a good time to need a middle infielder. There just aren't many good ones set to hit the market the next few years and they will cost you a ton in a trade. Rather than wait and have to figure out second base after the season, the Yankees could act now to sign Chisholm, who's said he wants to stay in New York long-term."

Is Chisholm Worth Willy Adames Money?

When Willy Adames moved on from the Milwaukee Brewers, he inked a seven-year, $182 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. In no world is Chisholm expected to earn that exact number, though Axisa noted that as a potential baseline to go off of.

The Yankees just spent a similar number on Bellinger, though that's a contract negotiation period no one wants to relive anytime soon. It's not like Chisholm is world's below Adames, far from it, it's just hard to imagine the 28-year-old setting his bar much lower than that.

The Future Of Jazz Chisholm

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) runs of the field between innings during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The lefties 2026 season will undoubtedly determine how much the Yankees want to pursue bringing him back. If Chisholm produces like he has been lately, it's worth exploring before any other team has a chance to bring him in. After losing out on the likes of Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette, anything kept in house is going to be best long term.

Chisholm is coming off a year where he slashed .242/.332/.481 but his OPS was nearly a career high. His 4.2 WAR was out of this world, so another quality season will certainly set Chisholm up for success in free agency.

