Three Yankees Pitchers Who Must Step Up In 2026

It's no secret the New York Yankees will be without Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole for quite some time, but that doesn't mean they aren't equip to make a run.

Ultimately, that comes down to how this trio of pitchers operates. One of which is the recently added Ryan Weathers while the other two already have experience pitching in the pinstripes.

MLB.com's Manny Randhawa names Weathers, Cam Schlittler, and Will Warren as the three pitchers this team needs operating at the highest level.

All three are 26-years-old or younger and are still a bit inexperienced at the big league level. Weathers is the only one with more than two years of experience which is exactly why the Yankees went out and got him.

1. Ryan Weathers

Sep 11, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers (35) pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

It wasn't cheap for the Yankees to bring in Weathers so they arguably need the most out of him compared to these other two. Having started his career in San Diego, Weathers was then dealt to Miami where he spent his next two and a half seasons.

Weathers sports a career 12-23 record, but don't let that scare you. He's started 55 of the 70 games he's appeared in as the Marlins made him a full-time starter in 2024. Last year, he started just eight games but his strikeout to walk ratio is the most impressive.

In 2024, Weathers struck out 80 batters and walked just 24 in 86.2 innings pitched. Last year, he struck out 37 and walked 12 in 38.1 innings.

2. Will Warren

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren (98) leaves the game in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Warren is fresh off a stellar 2025 campaign where he proved he should be a key name in the team's rotation for years to come. Ignoring his 10.32 ERA in '24, Warren stuck out 171 batters last season in 162.1 innings pitched.

His K/BB ratio sat at 2.6 which is better than Weathers, though he had a much larger sample size as he started 33 games. The Yankees will expect similar numbers out of him in 2026 as he looks to get that 4.44 ERA down even further.

3. Cam Schlittler

Jul 9, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlitter (31) pitches in the first inning against the against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The third and final pitcher Randhawa mentioned was the youngest of the bunch. Schlittler, 24, looked great in his rookie season. He started all 14 games he appeared in and posted a 2.96 ERA in 73 innings.

With a WHIP of 1.22, Schlittler is right there with Warren's 1.37 from '25. His 2.7 K/BB is in the same ballpark as Warren which further proves this could be the dominant duo the Yankees need. With a full offseason to get them ready for the 2026 season, there's no reason to believe Schlittler and Warren can't both dominate and put forward their best seasons yet.

